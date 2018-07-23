Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
MONDAY'S RESULT
No games scheduled
Midwest League
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 2, Cedar Rapids 0
Great Lakes 2, Peoria 1, 10 innings
Dayton 3, Beloit 0
Wisconsin 5, Bowling Green 3
Quad Cities 7, West Michigan 4
Fort Wayne 4, Clinton 2
Kane County 8, South Bend 5
Burlington at Lake County, ppd.
Amateur
Northwoods League
(Second half)
NORTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;13;5;.722;--
La Crosse;13;6;.684;0.5
Duluth;12;6;.667;1.0
Mankato;11;7;.611;2.0
St. Cloud;9;9;.500;4.0
Eau Claire;9;9;.500;4.0
Rochester;9;9;.500;4.0
Thunder Bay;6;12;.333;7.0
Bismarck;5;13;.278;8.0
Waterloo;4;15;.211;9.5
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Fond du Lac;11;7;.611;--
Kenosha;11;7;.611;--
Madison;10;8;.556;1.0
Wisconsin;10;8;.556;1.0
Kalamazoo;10;9;.526;1.5
Lakeshore;9;9;.500;2.0
Wis. Rapids;9;9;.500;2.0
Battle Creek;8;9;.471;2.5
Green Bay;8;9;.471;2.5
Rockford;4;15;.211;7.5
MONDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAME TODAY
NWL All-Star Game at Kalamazoo, 5 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
No games scheduled
GAMES THURSDAY
Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kenosha (DH)
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Mankato at Thunder Bay
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Madison
Rochester at St. Cloud
Bismarck at Willmar
Prep
All-district
(Area selections only)
CLASS 1A
Northeast District
First team -- P - Collin Kramer, jr. (St. Ansgar). OF - Levi Lukes, sr. (South Winneshiek). UT - Trever Brown, sr. (Don Bosco), Alex Hageman, sr. (Hudson), Mason Hyde, sr. (Nashua-Plainfield).
Second team -- P - Cale Reicks, sr. (Turkey Valley), CJ Christopher, sr. (Hudson), Noah Tieskoetter, soph. (South Winneshiek).C - Bryce Schares, jr. (Don Bosco). SS - Hunter Todd, sr. (South Winneshiek). OF - Rodney Schwartzhoff, sr. (South Winneshiek), Kendall Becker, jr. (Don Bosco). UT - Lewis Havel, soph. (Don Bosco), Jaron Todd, soph. (South Winneshiek).
Central District
First team -- OF - Tate Payne, soph. (North Tama). UT - Hale Hulme, sr. (North Tama), Liam Stubbe, sr. (AGWSR).
Second team -- P - Lance Zobel, sr. (North Tama) Luke Starr, soph. (AGWSR). 3B - Dawson Holub, jr. (Clarksville). OF - Alex Hames, jr. (AGWSR).
CLASS 2A
Northeast District
First team -- P - Zach Miller, sr. (Denver). C - Brodie Key, soph. (Aplington-Parkersburg). 1B - Brock Farley, jr. (Denver). SS - Koby Alpers, sr. (Union). OF - Josh Fenske, sr. (New Hampton). UT - Aden Zwanziger, sr. (New Hampton), Dom Robertson, jr. (Oelwein), Noah Fye, sr. (New Hampton).
Second team -- P - Mason Cleveland, jr. (New Hampton), Reece Beuter, soph. (Dike-New Hartford), Carter Cuvelier, jr. (Aplington-Parkersburg). C - Zak Wauters, fr. (Dike-New Hartford). 2B - Hunter Fleshner, sr. (Union). 3B - Jordan Baumler, sr. (North Fayette Valley). OF - Coby Hoff, sr. (Aplington-Parkersburg), Cade Nolan, jr. (Jesup), Dylan Muggler, jr. (North Fayette Valley). UT - Steve Nicolay, jr. (Oelwein), Brooks Hovden, jr. (North Fayette Valley).
CLASS 3A
Northeast District
First team -- P - Brannon Hogan, sr. (Decorah). C - Dylan Salinas, sr. (Charles City). 2B - Ryan Willis, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock). OF - Brady Leonard, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock), Jackson Varney, sr. (Decorah). UT - Luke Willis, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock), Drake Shelton, jr. (Decorah).
Second team -- C - Ian Smith, sr. (Decorah). 1B - Zach Zieser, sr. (Independence). SS - Logan Schmitt, soph. (Independence). OF - Kenyon Hosch, sr. (Independence), Kaden Dewey, soph. (Waverly-Shell Rock), Colton Slinger, jr. (Charles City). UT - Carson Kallenberger, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock).
CLASS 4A
Northeast District
Second team -- C - Casey Sole, jr. (Cedar Falls). UT - Tanner Schiefelbein, jr. (Cedar Falls), Mitch Young, jr. (Cedar Falls).
