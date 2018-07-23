Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

MONDAY'S RESULT

No games scheduled

Midwest League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 2, Cedar Rapids 0

Great Lakes 2, Peoria 1, 10 innings

Dayton 3, Beloit 0

Wisconsin 5, Bowling Green 3

Quad Cities 7, West Michigan 4

Fort Wayne 4, Clinton 2

Kane County 8, South Bend 5

Burlington at Lake County, ppd.

Amateur

Northwoods League

(Second half)

NORTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;13;5;.722;--

La Crosse;13;6;.684;0.5

Duluth;12;6;.667;1.0

Mankato;11;7;.611;2.0

St. Cloud;9;9;.500;4.0

Eau Claire;9;9;.500;4.0

Rochester;9;9;.500;4.0

Thunder Bay;6;12;.333;7.0

Bismarck;5;13;.278;8.0

Waterloo;4;15;.211;9.5

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;11;7;.611;--

Kenosha;11;7;.611;--

Madison;10;8;.556;1.0

Wisconsin;10;8;.556;1.0

Kalamazoo;10;9;.526;1.5

Lakeshore;9;9;.500;2.0

Wis. Rapids;9;9;.500;2.0

Battle Creek;8;9;.471;2.5

Green Bay;8;9;.471;2.5

Rockford;4;15;.211;7.5

MONDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAME TODAY

NWL All-Star Game at Kalamazoo, 5 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

No games scheduled

GAMES THURSDAY

Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kenosha (DH)

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Mankato at Thunder Bay

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Madison

Rochester at St. Cloud

Bismarck at Willmar

Prep

All-district

(Area selections only)

CLASS 1A

Northeast District

First team -- P - Collin Kramer, jr. (St. Ansgar). OF - Levi Lukes, sr. (South Winneshiek). UT - Trever Brown, sr. (Don Bosco), Alex Hageman, sr. (Hudson), Mason Hyde, sr. (Nashua-Plainfield).

Second team -- P - Cale Reicks, sr. (Turkey Valley), CJ Christopher, sr. (Hudson), Noah Tieskoetter, soph. (South Winneshiek).C - Bryce Schares, jr. (Don Bosco). SS - Hunter Todd, sr. (South Winneshiek). OF - Rodney Schwartzhoff, sr. (South Winneshiek), Kendall Becker, jr. (Don Bosco). UT - Lewis Havel, soph. (Don Bosco), Jaron Todd, soph. (South Winneshiek).

Central District

First team -- OF - Tate Payne, soph. (North Tama). UT - Hale Hulme, sr. (North Tama), Liam Stubbe, sr. (AGWSR).

Second team -- P - Lance Zobel, sr. (North Tama) Luke Starr, soph. (AGWSR). 3B - Dawson Holub, jr. (Clarksville). OF - Alex Hames, jr. (AGWSR).

CLASS 2A

Northeast District

First team -- P - Zach Miller, sr. (Denver). C - Brodie Key, soph. (Aplington-Parkersburg). 1B - Brock Farley, jr. (Denver). SS - Koby Alpers, sr. (Union). OF - Josh Fenske, sr. (New Hampton). UT - Aden Zwanziger, sr. (New Hampton), Dom Robertson, jr. (Oelwein), Noah Fye, sr. (New Hampton).

Second team -- P - Mason Cleveland, jr. (New Hampton), Reece Beuter, soph. (Dike-New Hartford), Carter Cuvelier, jr. (Aplington-Parkersburg). C - Zak Wauters, fr. (Dike-New Hartford). 2B - Hunter Fleshner, sr. (Union). 3B - Jordan Baumler, sr. (North Fayette Valley). OF - Coby Hoff, sr. (Aplington-Parkersburg), Cade Nolan, jr. (Jesup), Dylan Muggler, jr. (North Fayette Valley). UT - Steve Nicolay, jr. (Oelwein), Brooks Hovden, jr. (North Fayette Valley).

CLASS 3A

Northeast District

First team -- P - Brannon Hogan, sr. (Decorah). C - Dylan Salinas, sr. (Charles City). 2B - Ryan Willis, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock). OF - Brady Leonard, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock), Jackson Varney, sr. (Decorah). UT - Luke Willis, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock), Drake Shelton, jr. (Decorah).

Second team -- C - Ian Smith, sr. (Decorah). 1B - Zach Zieser, sr. (Independence). SS - Logan Schmitt, soph. (Independence). OF - Kenyon Hosch, sr. (Independence), Kaden Dewey, soph. (Waverly-Shell Rock), Colton Slinger, jr. (Charles City). UT - Carson Kallenberger, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock).

CLASS 4A

Northeast District

Second team -- C - Casey Sole, jr. (Cedar Falls). UT - Tanner Schiefelbein, jr. (Cedar Falls), Mitch Young, jr. (Cedar Falls).

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments