Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa 9-1, Colorado Springs 4-3
Midwest League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Dayton 7, Lake County 0
Bowling Green 6, Great Lakes 0
West Michigan 7, Lansing 6
Burlington 7, Wisconsin 1
Beloit 9, Clinton 1
Kane County 2, Quad Cities 1, 10 innings
Peoria at Cedar Rapids, susp., 1st inning
South Bend at Fort Wayne, ppd.
Northwoods League
Championship series
(Best-of-three)
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Fond du Lac 3, Duluth 0, Fond du Lac leads series 1-0
