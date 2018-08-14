Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Colorado Springs 1, Iowa 0, susp., 5th inning
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);30;21;.588;—
Lansing (Bl. Jays);29;22;.569;1
West Mich. (Tigers);24;26;.480;5½
Ft. Wayne (Padres);24;26;.480;5½
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);24;27;.471;6
South Bend (Cubs);22;29;.431;8
Lake Co. (Indians);21;29;.420;8½
Dayton (Reds);20;31;.392;10
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Peoria (Cardinals);30;19;.612;—
Ced. Rapids (Twins);31;20;.608;—
Quad Cities (Astros);29;22;.569;2
Beloit (Athletics);28;22;.560;2½
Wisconsin (Brewers);27;24;.529;4
Kane Co. (D'backs);26;24;.520;4½
Clinton (Mariners);24;27;.471;7
Burlington (Angels);14;34;.292;15½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 7, Bowling Green 4
Great Lakes 7, Dayton 6
Lake County 5, South Bend 2, 10 innings
Fort Wayne 5, West Michigan 1
Kane County 5, Burlington 0
Quad Cities 5, Cedar Rapids 0
Clinton 5, Peoria 3
Wisconsin 8, Beloit 3
Northwoods League
Playoffs
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
South Division Championship
Fond du Lac 3, Kalamazoo 1
North Division Championship
Duluth 17, Willmar 7
