TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Colorado Springs 1, Iowa 0, susp., 5th inning

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);30;21;.588;—

Lansing (Bl. Jays);29;22;.569;1

West Mich. (Tigers);24;26;.480;5½

Ft. Wayne (Padres);24;26;.480;5½

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);24;27;.471;6

South Bend (Cubs);22;29;.431;8

Lake Co. (Indians);21;29;.420;8½

Dayton (Reds);20;31;.392;10

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Peoria (Cardinals);30;19;.612;—

Ced. Rapids (Twins);31;20;.608;—

Quad Cities (Astros);29;22;.569;2

Beloit (Athletics);28;22;.560;2½

Wisconsin (Brewers);27;24;.529;4

Kane Co. (D'backs);26;24;.520;4½

Clinton (Mariners);24;27;.471;7

Burlington (Angels);14;34;.292;15½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 7, Bowling Green 4

Great Lakes 7, Dayton 6

Lake County 5, South Bend 2, 10 innings

Fort Wayne 5, West Michigan 1

Kane County 5, Burlington 0

Quad Cities 5, Cedar Rapids 0

Clinton 5, Peoria 3

Wisconsin 8, Beloit 3

Northwoods League

Playoffs

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

South Division Championship

Fond du Lac 3, Kalamazoo 1

North Division Championship

Duluth 17, Willmar 7

