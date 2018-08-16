Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 9, Colorado Springs 3

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);31;22;.585;—

Lansing (Bl. Jays);30;23;.566;1

Ft. Wayne (Padres);25;26;.490;5

West Mich. (Tigers);25;27;.481;5½

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);25;28;.472;6

South Bend (Cubs);22;30;.423;8½

Dayton (Reds);22;31;.415;9

Lake Co. (Indians);21;31;.404;9½

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Peoria (Cardinals);32;19;.627;—

Ced. Rapids (Twins);31;22;.585;2

Beloit (Athletics);29;22;.569;3½

Quad Cities (Astros);30;23;.566;3

Kane Co. (D'backs);27;25;.519;5½

Wisconsin (Brewers);27;26;.509;6

Clinton (Mariners);24;28;.462;8½

Burlington (Angels);16;34;.320;15½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Fort Wayne 5, South Bend 1

Dayton 5, Lake County 4

Great Lakes 4, Bowling Green 3, 10 innings

Lansing 3, West Michigan 2

Burlington 3, Wisconsin 1

Quad Cities 2, Kane County 1

Peoria 4, Cedar Rapids 2

Beloit at Clinton, ppd.

South Bend at Fort Wayne, ppd.

Northwoods League

Championship series

(Best-of-three)

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Duluth 8, Fond du Lac 1, series tied 1-1

GAME TODAY

Fond du Lac at Duluth

