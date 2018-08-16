Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 9, Colorado Springs 3
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);31;22;.585;—
Lansing (Bl. Jays);30;23;.566;1
Ft. Wayne (Padres);25;26;.490;5
West Mich. (Tigers);25;27;.481;5½
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);25;28;.472;6
South Bend (Cubs);22;30;.423;8½
Dayton (Reds);22;31;.415;9
Lake Co. (Indians);21;31;.404;9½
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Peoria (Cardinals);32;19;.627;—
Ced. Rapids (Twins);31;22;.585;2
Beloit (Athletics);29;22;.569;3½
Quad Cities (Astros);30;23;.566;3
Kane Co. (D'backs);27;25;.519;5½
Wisconsin (Brewers);27;26;.509;6
Clinton (Mariners);24;28;.462;8½
Burlington (Angels);16;34;.320;15½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Fort Wayne 5, South Bend 1
Dayton 5, Lake County 4
Great Lakes 4, Bowling Green 3, 10 innings
Lansing 3, West Michigan 2
Burlington 3, Wisconsin 1
Quad Cities 2, Kane County 1
Peoria 4, Cedar Rapids 2
Beloit at Clinton, ppd.
South Bend at Fort Wayne, ppd.
Northwoods League
Championship series
(Best-of-three)
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Duluth 8, Fond du Lac 1, series tied 1-1
GAME TODAY
Fond du Lac at Duluth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.