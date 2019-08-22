Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 1, San Antonio 0
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);36;23;.610;—
South Bend (Cubs);34;25;.576;2
x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);33;26;.559;3
Lansing (Blue Jays);30;29;.508;6
Lake Co. (Indians);29;30;.492;7
Dayton (Reds);26;33;.441;10
Ft. Wayne (Padres);24;35;.407;12
West Mich. (Tigers);22;37;.373;14
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kane Co. (D'backs);38;21;.644;—
Clinton (Marlins);36;23;.610;2
Wisconsin (Brewers);33;26;.559;5
Ced. Rapids (Twins);32;27;.542;6
x-Q. Cities (Astros);32;27;.542;6
Burlington (Angels);24;35;.407;14
Beloit (Athletics);24;35;.407;14
Peoria (Cardinals);19;40;.322;19
x-first-half winner
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green 16, Lake County 4
Dayton 7, Fort Wayne 2
South Bend 8, Lansing 1
Great Lakes 7, West Michigan 2
Kane County 2, Beloit 1, 10 innings
Clinton 6, Cedar Rapids 0
Peoria 2, Quad Cities 1
Wisconsin 6, Burlington 2
Little League
World Series
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Willemstad (Curacao) 5, South Chungcheong (South Korea) 3, South Chungcheong eliminated
River Ridge (La.) 10, South Riding (Va.) 0, South Riding eliminated
GAMES SATURDAY
Chofu City (Japan) vs. Willemstad (International final), 11:30 a.m.
Wailuku (Hawaii) vs. River Ridge (U.S. final), 2:30 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Third place
Chofu City/Willemstad loser vs. Wailuku/River Ridge loser, 9 a.m.
Championship
Chofu City/Willemstad winner vs. Wailuku/River Ridge winner, 2 p.m.
