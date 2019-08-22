Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 1, San Antonio 0

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);36;23;.610;—

South Bend (Cubs);34;25;.576;2

x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);33;26;.559;3

Lansing (Blue Jays);30;29;.508;6

Lake Co. (Indians);29;30;.492;7

Dayton (Reds);26;33;.441;10

Ft. Wayne (Padres);24;35;.407;12

West Mich. (Tigers);22;37;.373;14

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kane Co. (D'backs);38;21;.644;—

Clinton (Marlins);36;23;.610;2

Wisconsin (Brewers);33;26;.559;5

Ced. Rapids (Twins);32;27;.542;6

x-Q. Cities (Astros);32;27;.542;6

Burlington (Angels);24;35;.407;14

Beloit (Athletics);24;35;.407;14

Peoria (Cardinals);19;40;.322;19

x-first-half winner

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green 16, Lake County 4

Dayton 7, Fort Wayne 2

South Bend 8, Lansing 1

Great Lakes 7, West Michigan 2

Kane County 2, Beloit 1, 10 innings

Clinton 6, Cedar Rapids 0

Peoria 2, Quad Cities 1

Wisconsin 6, Burlington 2

Little League

World Series

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Willemstad (Curacao) 5, South Chungcheong (South Korea) 3, South Chungcheong eliminated

River Ridge (La.) 10, South Riding (Va.) 0, South Riding eliminated

GAMES SATURDAY

Chofu City (Japan) vs. Willemstad (International final), 11:30 a.m.

Wailuku (Hawaii) vs. River Ridge (U.S. final), 2:30 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Third place

Chofu City/Willemstad loser vs. Wailuku/River Ridge loser, 9 a.m.

Championship

Chofu City/Willemstad winner vs. Wailuku/River Ridge winner, 2 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments