WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

San Antonio 9, Iowa 4

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

South Bend (Cubs);33;25;.569

West Mich. (Tigers);22;36;.379

Lansing (Blue Jays);30;28;.517

Bowl. Green (Rays);35;23;.603

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);32;26;.552

Dayton (Reds);25;33;.431

Ft. Wayne (Padres);24;34;.414

Lake Co. (Indians);29;29;.500

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin (Brewers);32;26;.552

Quad Cities (Astros);32;26;.552

Peoria (Cardinals);18;40;.310

Kane Co. (D'backs);37;21;.638

Clinton (Marlins);35;23;.603

Ced. Rapids (Twins);32;26;.552

Burlington (Angels);24;34;.414

Beloit (Athletics);24;34;.414

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green 5, Lake County 4

Dayton 6, Fort Wayne 4

South Bend 3, Lansing 2

West Michigan 7, Great Lakes 6

Kane County 9, Beloit 8

Clinton 9, Cedar Rapids 0

Peoria 2, Quad Cities 0

Wisconsin 5, Burlington 2

Little League

World Series

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

River Ridge (La.) 4, Elizabeth (N.J.) 1, Elizabeth eliminated

Chofu City (Japan) 7, South Chungcheong (South Korea) 2

Wailuku (Hawaii) 12, South Riding (Va.) 9

GAMES TODAY

Willemstad (Curacao) vs. South Chungcheong (South Korea), 2 p.m.

River Ridge (La.) vs. South Riding (Va.), 6 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Chofu City (Japan) vs. Willemstad/South Chungcheong winner (International final), 11:30 a.m.

Wailuku (Hawaii) vs. River Ridge/South Riding winner (U.S. final), 2:30 p.m.

