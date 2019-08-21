Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
San Antonio 9, Iowa 4
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
South Bend (Cubs);33;25;.569
West Mich. (Tigers);22;36;.379
Lansing (Blue Jays);30;28;.517
Bowl. Green (Rays);35;23;.603
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);32;26;.552
Dayton (Reds);25;33;.431
Ft. Wayne (Padres);24;34;.414
Lake Co. (Indians);29;29;.500
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin (Brewers);32;26;.552
Quad Cities (Astros);32;26;.552
Peoria (Cardinals);18;40;.310
Kane Co. (D'backs);37;21;.638
Clinton (Marlins);35;23;.603
Ced. Rapids (Twins);32;26;.552
Burlington (Angels);24;34;.414
Beloit (Athletics);24;34;.414
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green 5, Lake County 4
Dayton 6, Fort Wayne 4
South Bend 3, Lansing 2
West Michigan 7, Great Lakes 6
Kane County 9, Beloit 8
Clinton 9, Cedar Rapids 0
Peoria 2, Quad Cities 0
Wisconsin 5, Burlington 2
Little League
World Series
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
River Ridge (La.) 4, Elizabeth (N.J.) 1, Elizabeth eliminated
Chofu City (Japan) 7, South Chungcheong (South Korea) 2
Wailuku (Hawaii) 12, South Riding (Va.) 9
GAMES TODAY
Willemstad (Curacao) vs. South Chungcheong (South Korea), 2 p.m.
River Ridge (La.) vs. South Riding (Va.), 6 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Chofu City (Japan) vs. Willemstad/South Chungcheong winner (International final), 11:30 a.m.
Wailuku (Hawaii) vs. River Ridge/South Riding winner (U.S. final), 2:30 p.m.
