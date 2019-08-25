Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
AMERICAN NORTHERN
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Iowa (Cubs);70;62;.530;—
Memphis (Cards);65;67;.492;5
Nashville (Rangers);61;69;.469;8
Omaha (Royals);55;76;.420;14½
AMERICAN SOUTHERN
Round Rock (Astros);79;53;.598;—
San Antonio (Brewers);78;54;.591;1
New Orleans (Marlins);69;61;.531;9
Okla. City (Dodgers);59;72;.450;19½
PACIFIC NORTHERN
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Sacramento (Giants);69;63;.523;—
Reno (D'backs);61;71;.462;8
Tacoma (Mariners);58;73;.443;10½
Fresno (Nationals);58;74;.439;11
PACIFIC SOUTHERN
Las Vegas (Athletics);80;52;.606;—
El Paso (Padres);77;55;.583;3
Albuquerque (Rockies);57;75;.432;23
Salt Lake (Angels);56;75;.427;23½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Nashville 7, Iowa 5
Memphis 9, Omaha 2
Reno 10, Salt Lake 9, 10 innings
Las Vegas 2, Tacoma 0
New Orleans 2, Round Rock 1
San Antonio 4, Oklahoma City 0
Fresno 5, Albuquerque 3
El Paso 6, Sacramento 0
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);37;24;.607;—
South Bend (Cubs);35;26;.574;2
x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);34;28;.548;3½
Lansing (Bl. Jays);32;30;.516;5½
Lake Co. (Indians);30;32;.484;7½
Dayton (Reds);27;35;.435;10½
Fort Wayne (Padres);25;37;.403;12½
West Mich. (Tigers);25;37;.403;12½
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kane Co. (D'backs);39;23;.629;—
Clinton (Marlins);38;24;.613;1
Wisconsin (Brewers);35;27;.565;4
x-Quad Cities (Astros);34;28;.548;5
Cedar Rapids (Twins);33;29;.532;6
Beloit (Athletics);26;36;.419;13
Burlington (Angels);25;37;.403;14
Peoria (Cardinals);20;42;.323;19
x-first half winner
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 3, Great Lakes 2
Lake County 3, Dayton 2
West Michigan 4, Fort Wayne 2
Burlington 3, Beloit 2
Clinton 12, Wisconsin 1
Peoria 9, Cedar Rapids 5
Kane County 8, Quad Cities 2
South Bend at Bowling Green, ppd.
Little League
World Series
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Third place
Chofu City (Japan) 5, Wailuku (Hawaii) 0
Championship
River Ridge (La.) 8, Willemstad (Curacao) 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.