Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

AMERICAN NORTHERN

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Iowa (Cubs);70;62;.530;—

Memphis (Cards);65;67;.492;5

Nashville (Rangers);61;69;.469;8

Omaha (Royals);55;76;.420;14½

AMERICAN SOUTHERN

Round Rock (Astros);79;53;.598;—

San Antonio (Brewers);78;54;.591;1

New Orleans (Marlins);69;61;.531;9

Okla. City (Dodgers);59;72;.450;19½

PACIFIC NORTHERN

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Sacramento (Giants);69;63;.523;—

Reno (D'backs);61;71;.462;8

Tacoma (Mariners);58;73;.443;10½

Fresno (Nationals);58;74;.439;11

PACIFIC SOUTHERN

Las Vegas (Athletics);80;52;.606;—

El Paso (Padres);77;55;.583;3

Albuquerque (Rockies);57;75;.432;23

Salt Lake (Angels);56;75;.427;23½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Nashville 7, Iowa 5

Memphis 9, Omaha 2

Reno 10, Salt Lake 9, 10 innings

Las Vegas 2, Tacoma 0

New Orleans 2, Round Rock 1

San Antonio 4, Oklahoma City 0

Fresno 5, Albuquerque 3

El Paso 6, Sacramento 0

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);37;24;.607;—

South Bend (Cubs);35;26;.574;2

x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);34;28;.548;3½

Lansing (Bl. Jays);32;30;.516;5½

Lake Co. (Indians);30;32;.484;7½

Dayton (Reds);27;35;.435;10½

Fort Wayne (Padres);25;37;.403;12½

West Mich. (Tigers);25;37;.403;12½

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kane Co. (D'backs);39;23;.629;—

Clinton (Marlins);38;24;.613;1

Wisconsin (Brewers);35;27;.565;4

x-Quad Cities (Astros);34;28;.548;5

Cedar Rapids (Twins);33;29;.532;6

Beloit (Athletics);26;36;.419;13

Burlington (Angels);25;37;.403;14

Peoria (Cardinals);20;42;.323;19

x-first half winner

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 3, Great Lakes 2

Lake County 3, Dayton 2

West Michigan 4, Fort Wayne 2

Burlington 3, Beloit 2

Clinton 12, Wisconsin 1

Peoria 9, Cedar Rapids 5

Kane County 8, Quad Cities 2

South Bend at Bowling Green, ppd.

Little League

World Series

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Third place

Chofu City (Japan) 5, Wailuku (Hawaii) 0

Championship

River Ridge (La.) 8, Willemstad (Curacao) 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments