Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Iowa at Colorado Springs, ppd.

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);34;24;.586;—

Lansing (Bl. Jays);32;26;.552;2

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);28;30;.483;6

Ft. Wayne (Padres);27;29;.482;6

West Mich. (Tigers);27;30;.474;6½

S. Bend (Cubs);25;32;.439;8½

Lake Co. (Indians);24;33;.421;9½

Dayton (Reds);24;34;.414;10

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Ced. Rapids (Twins);36;22;.621;—

Peoria (Cardinals);32;24;.571;3

Kane Co. (D'backs);32;25;.561;3½

Quad Cities (Astros);32;25;.561;3½

Beloit (Athletics);31;25;.554;4

Wisconsin (Brewers);29;28;.509;6½

Clinton (Mariners);25;33;.431;11

Burlington (Angels);18;36;.333;16

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

South Bend 7, Lake County 6

Dayton 7, West Michigan 4

Great Lakes 6, Fort Wayne 3

Burlington 10, Clinton 6

Kane County 11, Peoria 1

Bowling Green 7, Lansing 3

Cedar Rapids 5, Beloit 2

Quad Cities 6, Wisconsin 1

Little League

World Series

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d'Alene (Idaho), ppd., weather

Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), ppd., weather

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga), ppd., weather

GAMES TODAY

Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 2 p.m.

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 2 p.m.

Seoul (South Korea) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Honolulu, 6:30 p.m.

