Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Iowa at Colorado Springs, ppd.
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);34;24;.586;—
Lansing (Bl. Jays);32;26;.552;2
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);28;30;.483;6
Ft. Wayne (Padres);27;29;.482;6
West Mich. (Tigers);27;30;.474;6½
S. Bend (Cubs);25;32;.439;8½
Lake Co. (Indians);24;33;.421;9½
Dayton (Reds);24;34;.414;10
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Ced. Rapids (Twins);36;22;.621;—
Peoria (Cardinals);32;24;.571;3
Kane Co. (D'backs);32;25;.561;3½
Quad Cities (Astros);32;25;.561;3½
Beloit (Athletics);31;25;.554;4
Wisconsin (Brewers);29;28;.509;6½
Clinton (Mariners);25;33;.431;11
Burlington (Angels);18;36;.333;16
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
South Bend 7, Lake County 6
Dayton 7, West Michigan 4
Great Lakes 6, Fort Wayne 3
Burlington 10, Clinton 6
Kane County 11, Peoria 1
Bowling Green 7, Lansing 3
Cedar Rapids 5, Beloit 2
Quad Cities 6, Wisconsin 1
Little League
World Series
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d'Alene (Idaho), ppd., weather
Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), ppd., weather
Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga), ppd., weather
GAMES TODAY
Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 2 p.m.
Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 2 p.m.
Seoul (South Korea) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Honolulu, 6:30 p.m.
