Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Colorado Springs 3-4, Iowa 2-3

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);35;24;.593;—

Lansing (Bl. Jays);32;27;.542;3

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);29;30;.492;6

West Mich. (Tigers);28;30;.483;6½

Ft. Wayne (Padres);27;30;.474;7

South Bend (Cubs);25;33;.431;9½

Lake Co. (Indians);25;33;.431;9½

Dayton (Reds);24;35;.407;11

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Ced. Rapids (Twins);37;22;.627;—

Kane Co. (D'backs);33;25;.569;3½

Peoria (Cardinals);32;25;.561;4

Quad Cities (Astros);33;26;.559;4

Beloit (Athletics);31;26;.544;5

Wisconsin (Brewers);30;29;.508;7

Clinton (Mariners);26;33;.441;11

Burlington (Angels);18;37;.327;17

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Lake County 4, South Bend 2

West Michigan 3, Dayton 2

Great Lakes 2, Fort Wayne 1

Clinton 3, Burlington 2, 10 innings

Kane County 9, Peoria 6

Bowling Green 8, Lansing 5

Cedar Rapids 8, Beloit 4

Wisconsin 6, Quad Cities 5

Little League

World Series

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Guayama (Puerto Rico) 9, Surrey (British Columbia) 4, Surrey eliminated

Peachtree City (Ga.) 4, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3, Grosse Pointe eliminated

Seoul (South Korea) 10, Kawaguchi (Japan) 0, 4 innings

Honolulu 10, Staten Island (N.Y.) 0, 5 innings

GAMES TODAY

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d'Alene (Idaho), 10 a.m.

Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 2 p.m.

Peachtree City (Ga.) vs. Staten Island (N.Y.), 6 p.m.

