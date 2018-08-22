Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Colorado Springs 3-4, Iowa 2-3
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);35;24;.593;—
Lansing (Bl. Jays);32;27;.542;3
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);29;30;.492;6
West Mich. (Tigers);28;30;.483;6½
Ft. Wayne (Padres);27;30;.474;7
South Bend (Cubs);25;33;.431;9½
Lake Co. (Indians);25;33;.431;9½
Dayton (Reds);24;35;.407;11
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Ced. Rapids (Twins);37;22;.627;—
Kane Co. (D'backs);33;25;.569;3½
Peoria (Cardinals);32;25;.561;4
Quad Cities (Astros);33;26;.559;4
Beloit (Athletics);31;26;.544;5
Wisconsin (Brewers);30;29;.508;7
Clinton (Mariners);26;33;.441;11
Burlington (Angels);18;37;.327;17
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Lake County 4, South Bend 2
West Michigan 3, Dayton 2
Great Lakes 2, Fort Wayne 1
Clinton 3, Burlington 2, 10 innings
Kane County 9, Peoria 6
Bowling Green 8, Lansing 5
Cedar Rapids 8, Beloit 4
Wisconsin 6, Quad Cities 5
Little League
World Series
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Guayama (Puerto Rico) 9, Surrey (British Columbia) 4, Surrey eliminated
Peachtree City (Ga.) 4, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3, Grosse Pointe eliminated
Seoul (South Korea) 10, Kawaguchi (Japan) 0, 4 innings
Honolulu 10, Staten Island (N.Y.) 0, 5 innings
GAMES TODAY
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d'Alene (Idaho), 10 a.m.
Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 2 p.m.
Peachtree City (Ga.) vs. Staten Island (N.Y.), 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.