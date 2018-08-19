Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Oklahoma City 5-2, Iowa 0-5
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);32;24;.571;—
Lansing (Bl. Jays);31;25;.554;1
Ft. Wayne (Padres);27;27;.500;4
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);27;29;.482;5
West Mich. (Tigers);26;29;.473;5½
Lake Co. (Indians);24;31;.436;7½
South Bend (Cubs);23;32;.418;8½
Dayton (Reds);23;33;.411;9
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Ced. Rapids (Twins);34;22;.607;—
Peoria (Cardinals);32;22;.593;1
Beloit (Athletics);31;24;.564;2½
Quad Cities (Astros);31;25;.554;3
Kane Co. (D'backs);30;25;.545;3½
Wisconsin (Brewers);29;27;.518;5
Clinton (Mariners);25;31;.446;9
Burlington (Angels);17;36;.321;15½
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT
Beloit 18, Burlington 4
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 5, Fort Wayne 3
Kane County 3, Clinton 2, 10 innings
Bowling Green 13, Dayton 9
Cedar Rapids 3, Wisconsin 2
South Bend 3, Great Lakes 0
Burlington 6, Beloit 4, 10 innings
Quad Cities 1, Peoria 0
Lake County 5, West Michigan 4, 10 innings
Little League
World Series
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Seoul (South Korea) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1
Staten Island (N.Y.) 2, Houston 1
Kawaguchi (Japan) 4, Arraijan (Panama) 2
Honolulu 8, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3
GAMES TODAY
Gold Coast (Australia) vs. Coventry (R.I.), 10 a.m.
Arraijan (Panama) vs. Guayama (Puerto Rico), noon
Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Des Moines (Iowa), 2 p.m.
Matamoros (Mexico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 5 p.m.
Houston vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 7 p.m.
