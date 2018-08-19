Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Oklahoma City 5-2, Iowa 0-5

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);32;24;.571;—

Lansing (Bl. Jays);31;25;.554;1

Ft. Wayne (Padres);27;27;.500;4

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);27;29;.482;5

West Mich. (Tigers);26;29;.473;5½

Lake Co. (Indians);24;31;.436;7½

South Bend (Cubs);23;32;.418;8½

Dayton (Reds);23;33;.411;9

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Ced. Rapids (Twins);34;22;.607;—

Peoria (Cardinals);32;22;.593;1

Beloit (Athletics);31;24;.564;2½

Quad Cities (Astros);31;25;.554;3

Kane Co. (D'backs);30;25;.545;3½

Wisconsin (Brewers);29;27;.518;5

Clinton (Mariners);25;31;.446;9

Burlington (Angels);17;36;.321;15½

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT

Beloit 18, Burlington 4

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 5, Fort Wayne 3

Kane County 3, Clinton 2, 10 innings

Bowling Green 13, Dayton 9

Cedar Rapids 3, Wisconsin 2

South Bend 3, Great Lakes 0

Burlington 6, Beloit 4, 10 innings

Quad Cities 1, Peoria 0

Lake County 5, West Michigan 4, 10 innings

Little League

World Series

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Seoul (South Korea) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1

Staten Island (N.Y.) 2, Houston 1

Kawaguchi (Japan) 4, Arraijan (Panama) 2

Honolulu 8, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) 3

GAMES TODAY

Gold Coast (Australia) vs. Coventry (R.I.), 10 a.m.

Arraijan (Panama) vs. Guayama (Puerto Rico), noon

Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Des Moines (Iowa), 2 p.m.

Matamoros (Mexico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 5 p.m.

Houston vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), 7 p.m.

