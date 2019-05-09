Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 9, Memphis 8, 11 innings
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);19;13;.594;—
Lake Co. (Indians);19;13;.594;—
Bowl. Green (Rays);19;15;.559;1
S. Bend (Cubs);18;15;.545;1½
West Mich. (Tigers);14;18;.438;5
Fot. Wayne (Padres);14;18;.438;5
Lansing (Bl. Jays);14;19;.424;5½
Dayton (Reds);12;21;.364;7½
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Q. Cities (Astros);21;10;.677;—
Burlington (Angels);20;14;.588;2½
Kane Co. (D'backs);19;15;.559;3½
Clinton (Marlins);17;15;.531;4½
Peoria (Cardinals);15;16;.484;6
Ced. Rapids (Twins);15;18;.455;7
Wisconsin (Brewers);13;18;.419;8
Beloit (Athletics);9;20;.310;11
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Burlington 7, Dayton 0
South Bend 4, Peoria 1
Cedar Rapids 8, West Michigan 4
Kane County 3, Lansing 1
Fort Wayne 8, Beloit 1
Clinton 5, Bowling Green 2
Lake County 6, Wisconsin 3
Great Lakes at Quad Cities, ppd.
College
NORTHERN SUN TOURNAMENT
Minot St. 12, Wayne St. 4
Augustana 4, Winona St. 1
St. Cloud St. 14, Minn.-Crookston 0
AMERICAN RIVERS TOURNAMENT
Luther 11, Loras 1
Dubuque 6, Central 3
Buena Vista 1, Luther 0
Coe 10, Dubuque 3
Central 7, Loras 3, Loras eliminated
Linescores
LUTHER 11, LORAS 1
Loras;000;100;0 -- 1;6;3
Luther;130;402;1 -- 11;9;1
Lilienthal, Wholers (4), Wanninger (5), Lopez (6), Costello (6) and Thompson. Cardamon and Plunkett. WP -- Cardamon (6-5). LP -- Lilienthal (2-3). 2B -- Halverson (Luth). HR -- McKibben (Luth).
Records: Luther 23-18, Loras 16-19.
BUENA VISTA 1, LUTHER 0
Luther;000;000;000 -- 0;4;1
Buena Vista;000;100;00x -- 1;8;0
Coffey and Athmann. Bonde, Smart (8) and Stoltze. WP -- Bonde (6-1). LP -- Coffey (6-4). Sv -- Smart (7). 2B -- Vogt (Luth). HR -- Henrichs (BV).
Records: Luther 23-19, Buena Vista 23-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.