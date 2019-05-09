Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 9, Memphis 8, 11 innings

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);19;13;.594;—

Lake Co. (Indians);19;13;.594;—

Bowl. Green (Rays);19;15;.559;1

S. Bend (Cubs);18;15;.545;1½

West Mich. (Tigers);14;18;.438;5

Fot. Wayne (Padres);14;18;.438;5

Lansing (Bl. Jays);14;19;.424;5½

Dayton (Reds);12;21;.364;7½

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Q. Cities (Astros);21;10;.677;—

Burlington (Angels);20;14;.588;2½

Kane Co. (D'backs);19;15;.559;3½

Clinton (Marlins);17;15;.531;4½

Peoria (Cardinals);15;16;.484;6

Ced. Rapids (Twins);15;18;.455;7

Wisconsin (Brewers);13;18;.419;8

Beloit (Athletics);9;20;.310;11

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Burlington 7, Dayton 0

South Bend 4, Peoria 1

Cedar Rapids 8, West Michigan 4

Kane County 3, Lansing 1

Fort Wayne 8, Beloit 1

Clinton 5, Bowling Green 2

Lake County 6, Wisconsin 3

Great Lakes at Quad Cities, ppd.

College

NORTHERN SUN TOURNAMENT

Minot St. 12, Wayne St. 4

Augustana 4, Winona St. 1

St. Cloud St. 14, Minn.-Crookston 0

AMERICAN RIVERS TOURNAMENT

Luther 11, Loras 1

Dubuque 6, Central 3

Buena Vista 1, Luther 0

Coe 10, Dubuque 3

Central 7, Loras 3, Loras eliminated

Linescores

LUTHER 11, LORAS 1

Loras;000;100;0 -- 1;6;3

Luther;130;402;1 -- 11;9;1

Lilienthal, Wholers (4), Wanninger (5), Lopez (6), Costello (6) and Thompson. Cardamon and Plunkett. WP -- Cardamon (6-5). LP -- Lilienthal (2-3). 2B -- Halverson (Luth). HR -- McKibben (Luth).

Records: Luther 23-18, Loras 16-19.

BUENA VISTA 1, LUTHER 0

Luther;000;000;000 -- 0;4;1

Buena Vista;000;100;00x -- 1;8;0

Coffey and Athmann. Bonde, Smart (8) and Stoltze. WP -- Bonde (6-1). LP -- Coffey (6-4). Sv -- Smart (7). 2B -- Vogt (Luth). HR -- Henrichs (BV).

Records: Luther 23-19, Buena Vista 23-17.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments