Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

AMERICAN NORTHERN

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Iowa (Cubs);7;4;.636;—

Omaha (Royals);6;5;.545;1

Memphis (Cards);5;7;.417;2½

Nashville (Rangers);4;8;.333;3½

AMERICAN SOUTHERN

San Ant. (Brewers);7;5;.583;—

Round Rock (Astros);7;5;.583;—

Okla. City (Dodgers);5;6;.455;1½

New Orl. (Marlins);5;6;.455;1½

PACIFIC NORTHERN

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Fresno (Nationals);6;4;.600;—

Sacramento (Giants);6;5;.545;½

Tacoma (Mariners);5;7;.417;2

Reno (D'backs);3;8;.273;3½

PACIFIC SOUTHERN

Las Vegas (Athletics);9;2;.818;—

Alb'qrque (Rockies);7;5;.583;2½

El Paso (Padres);5;6;.455;4

Salt Lake (Angels);3;7;.300;5½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

New Orleans 4, Omaha 3

Nashville 10, San Antonio 5

Memphis 10, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City 10, Iowa 5

Sacramento at Salt Lake, ppd.

Tacoma 10, Albuquerque 0

Fresno at Las Vegas, late

Midwest league

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Lake Co. (Indians);7;4;.636;—

Ft. Wayne (Padres);7;5;.583;½

South Bend (Cubs);6;5;.545;1

Bowl. Green (Rays);6;6;.500;1½

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);5;6;.455;2

West Mich. (Tigers);5;6;.455;2

Lansing (Bl. Jays);5;6;.455;2

Dayton (Reds);4;7;.364;3

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Burlington (Angels);8;4;.667;—

Quad Cities (Astros);7;4;.636;½

Kane Co. (D'backs);7;5;.583;1

Clinton (Marlins);5;5;.500;2

Wisconsin (Brewers);5;6;.455;2½

Beloit (Athletics);5;6;.455;2½

Peoria (Cardinals);4;7;.364;3½

Ced. Rapids (Twins);4;8;.333;4

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 6, West Michigan 2, 10 innings

Dayton 4, Fort Wayne 0

South Bend 6, Great Lakes 5

Burlington 3, Kane County 2, 11 innings

Beloit 3, Wisconsin 0

Bowling Green 12, Lake County 5

Clinton 8, Peoria 7

Quad Cities 7, Cedar Rapids 2

College

NORTHERN SUN

Minot St. 6, Northern St. 1

AMERICAN RIVERS

Loras 8, Simpson 5

