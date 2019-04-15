Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
AMERICAN NORTHERN
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Iowa (Cubs);7;4;.636;—
Omaha (Royals);6;5;.545;1
Memphis (Cards);5;7;.417;2½
Nashville (Rangers);4;8;.333;3½
AMERICAN SOUTHERN
San Ant. (Brewers);7;5;.583;—
Round Rock (Astros);7;5;.583;—
Okla. City (Dodgers);5;6;.455;1½
New Orl. (Marlins);5;6;.455;1½
PACIFIC NORTHERN
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Fresno (Nationals);6;4;.600;—
Sacramento (Giants);6;5;.545;½
Tacoma (Mariners);5;7;.417;2
Reno (D'backs);3;8;.273;3½
PACIFIC SOUTHERN
Las Vegas (Athletics);9;2;.818;—
Alb'qrque (Rockies);7;5;.583;2½
El Paso (Padres);5;6;.455;4
Salt Lake (Angels);3;7;.300;5½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
New Orleans 4, Omaha 3
Nashville 10, San Antonio 5
Memphis 10, Round Rock 2
Oklahoma City 10, Iowa 5
Sacramento at Salt Lake, ppd.
Tacoma 10, Albuquerque 0
Fresno at Las Vegas, late
Midwest league
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Lake Co. (Indians);7;4;.636;—
Ft. Wayne (Padres);7;5;.583;½
South Bend (Cubs);6;5;.545;1
Bowl. Green (Rays);6;6;.500;1½
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);5;6;.455;2
West Mich. (Tigers);5;6;.455;2
Lansing (Bl. Jays);5;6;.455;2
Dayton (Reds);4;7;.364;3
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Burlington (Angels);8;4;.667;—
Quad Cities (Astros);7;4;.636;½
Kane Co. (D'backs);7;5;.583;1
Clinton (Marlins);5;5;.500;2
Wisconsin (Brewers);5;6;.455;2½
Beloit (Athletics);5;6;.455;2½
Peoria (Cardinals);4;7;.364;3½
Ced. Rapids (Twins);4;8;.333;4
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 6, West Michigan 2, 10 innings
Dayton 4, Fort Wayne 0
South Bend 6, Great Lakes 5
Burlington 3, Kane County 2, 11 innings
Beloit 3, Wisconsin 0
Bowling Green 12, Lake County 5
Clinton 8, Peoria 7
Quad Cities 7, Cedar Rapids 2
College
NORTHERN SUN
Minot St. 6, Northern St. 1
AMERICAN RIVERS
Loras 8, Simpson 5
