Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

New Orleans at Iowa, ppd.

Midwest League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Fort Wayne 12, Dayton 2

Peoria 4, Wisconsin 2

West Michigan 6, Lansing 4

Great Lakes 9, South Bend 4

Lake County 7, Bowling Green 0

Burlington 4, Beloit 2

Quad Cities 7, Clinton 4

Cedar Rapids 5, Kane County 4

College

BIG TEN

Bradley 3, Iowa 1

NORTHERN SUN

Bemidji St. 2-8, Upper Iowa 1-5

Minot St. 6-0, Wayne St. 3-1

Minn.-Crookston 2-0, Augustana 1-3

Linescores

BRADLEY 3, IOWA 1

Iowa;000;000;100 -- 1;4;2

Bradley;000;011;01x -- 3;7;1

Wallace, Nettleton (2), Ketelsen (3), Foster (4), Shimp (5), Davitt (6), Hoffman (7), Leonard (8) and Martin, McCleary. Cilano, Lund (6), DePiero (7), Beer (7), Denlinger (8) and Rice. WP -- Cilano (1-0). LP -- Shimp (1-1). Sv -- Denlinger (2). 2B -- Wetrich (Iowa), Shadid (Brad), Rice (Brad).

Records: Iowa 18-13, Bradley 19-10.

BEMIDJI ST. 2, UPPER IOWA 1

First game

Upper Iowa;000;001;0 -- 1;6;2

Bemidji St.;001;000;1 -- 2;5;0

Snider, Wolfe (7) and Scieszinski. Smith, Palafox (6) and Grancorvitz. WP -- Palafox (1-5). LP -- Snider (1-4). 2B -- Routhieaux (UIU), Kulick (UIU), Keohen (BS). 3B -- Cain (UIU).

Second game

Upper Iowa;101;020;001 -- 5;13;1

Bemidji St.;100;330;01x -- 8;6;1

Thiesse, Morales (4), DeWulf (5), Glass (5), Maschino (7), Harsh (8), Webber (8) and Scieszinski, Routhieaux. Wells, Geisenhof (6), Carruth (8) and Kummet. WP -- Wells (2-0). LP -- Thiesse (1-1). 2B -- Friedrich (UIU), Braughton (UIU), Scieszinski (UIU), Steere (UIU), Boser (BS), White (BS), Grancorvitz (BS). 3B -- Penny (UIU).

Records: Upper Iowa 8-17, 5-5. Bemidji St. 5-24, 4-113.

