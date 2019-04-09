Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULT
New Orleans 4, Iowa 3
Midwest League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green 6, Lake County 3, 10 innings
Lake County 13, Bowling Green 4
West Michigan 7, Lansing 6
South Bend 6, Great Lakes 1
Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 4
Beloit 4, Burlington 0
Quad Cities 2, Clinton 0
Peoria 9, Wisconsin 0
Kane County 4, Cedar Rapids 1
College
NORTHERN SUN
U-Mary 3-3, Winona St. 1-2
St. Cloud St. 5-5, Concordia-St. Paul 2-2
Minn.-Duluth 12-4, Sioux Falls 3-7
Minn. St.-Mankato 7-14, Northern St. 1-1
AMERICAN RIVERS
Luther 8, Wartburg 3
Coe 8, Dubuque 3
Loras 7, Central 4
Neb. Wesleyan 7, Simpson 5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.