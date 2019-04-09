Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULT

New Orleans 4, Iowa 3

Midwest League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green 6, Lake County 3, 10 innings

Lake County 13, Bowling Green 4

West Michigan 7, Lansing 6

South Bend 6, Great Lakes 1

Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 4

Beloit 4, Burlington 0

Quad Cities 2, Clinton 0

Peoria 9, Wisconsin 0

Kane County 4, Cedar Rapids 1

College

NORTHERN SUN

U-Mary 3-3, Winona St. 1-2

St. Cloud St. 5-5, Concordia-St. Paul 2-2

Minn.-Duluth 12-4, Sioux Falls 3-7

Minn. St.-Mankato 7-14, Northern St. 1-1

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 8, Wartburg 3

Coe 8, Dubuque 3

Loras 7, Central 4

Neb. Wesleyan 7, Simpson 5

