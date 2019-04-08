Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
AMERICAN NORTH
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Iowa (Cubs);4;1;.800;—
Omaha (Royals);3;2;.600;1
Memphis (Cards);2;3;.400;2
Nashville (Rangers);1;4;.200;3
AMERICAN SOUTH
San Antonio (Brewers);3;2;.600;—
Round Rock (Astros);3;2;.600;—
New Orleans (Marlins);2;3;.400;1
Okla. City (Dodgers);2;3;.400;1
PACIFIC NORTH
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Sacramento (Giants);4;1;.800;—
Fresno (Nationals);4;1;.800;—
Tacoma (Mariners);1;4;.200;3
Reno (D'backs);1;4;.200;3
PACIFIC SOUTH
Albuquerque (Rockies);4;1;.800;—
Las Vegas (Athletics);3;1;.750;½
El Paso (Padres);1;3;.250;2½
Salt Lake (Angels);1;4;.200;3
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Round Rock 5, New Orleans 4
Oklahoma City 5, San Antonio 4
Omaha 14, Memphis 3
Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 4
Fresno 7, Reno 6
Sacramento 11, Tacoma 10, 10 innings
Iowa 6, Nashville 5
Las Vegas at El Paso, late
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Lake Co. (Indians);3;1;.750;—
Ft. Wayne (Padres);3;2;.600;½
Lansing (Bl. Jays);3;2;.600;½
Bowl. Green (Rays);2;2;.500;1
Dayton (Reds);2;3;.400;1½
West Mich. (Tigers);2;3;.400;1½
South Bend (Cubs);2;3;.400;1½
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);2;3;.400;1½
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin (Brewers);4;1;.800;—
Burlington (Angels);4;1;.800;—
Beloit (Athletics);3;2;.600;1
Kane Co. (D'backs);3;2;.600;1
Quad Cities (Astros);2;3;.400;2
Clinton (Marlins);2;3;.400;2
Peoria (Cardinals);1;4;.200;3
Ced. Rapids (Twins);1;4;.200;3
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 1, West Michigan 0
Great Lakes 3, South Bend 2
Bowling Green at Lake County, ppd.
Fort Wayne 9, Dayton 5
Burlington 9, Beloit 8, 10 innings
Quad Cities 6, Clinton 5, 10 innings
Wisconsin 10, Peoria 6
Kane County 9, Cedar Rapids 3
College
NORTHERN SUN
Northern St. 12, Concordia-St. Paul 0
Sioux Falls 6, Bemidji St. 5
Standings
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Michigan;4;1;22;8
Nebraska;7;2;17;9
Indiana;7;2;19;12
Minnesota;6;3;13;16
Northwestern;4;2;14;14
Iowa;5;4;18;12
Purdue;4;4;10;20
Maryland;3;3;15;15
Ohio St.;2;4;16;16
Rutgers;2;4;9;19
Illinois;1;5;20;10
Penn St.;1;7;16;11
Michigan St.;0;5;7;22
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Augustana;15;2;22;9
Wayne St.;14;4;23;8
MSU-Mankato;13;5;22;8
St. Cloud St.;10;4;22;6
Minn.-Crookston;9;4;16;11
Minot St.;10;5;17;11
Winona St.;8;7;15;12
Northern St.;8;8;13;14
Concordia-S.P.;8;10;17;13
Sioux Falls;6;12;8;23
U-Mary;5;10;9;18
Minn.-Duluth;5;11;7;19
Upper Iowa;5;13;8;15
SW Minn. St.;4;14;5;18
Bemidji St.;2;13;3;24
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Coe;10;1;20;2
Luther;6;2;13;11
Buena Vista;5;4;12;12
Central;6;5;16;6
Dubuque;5;6;12;8
Simpson;3;5;11;9
Loras;4;7;10;11
Wartburg;3;8;6;18
Neb. Wesleyan;2;6;4;16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.