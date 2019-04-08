Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

AMERICAN NORTH

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Iowa (Cubs);4;1;.800;—

Omaha (Royals);3;2;.600;1

Memphis (Cards);2;3;.400;2

Nashville (Rangers);1;4;.200;3

AMERICAN SOUTH

San Antonio (Brewers);3;2;.600;—

Round Rock (Astros);3;2;.600;—

New Orleans (Marlins);2;3;.400;1

Okla. City (Dodgers);2;3;.400;1

PACIFIC NORTH

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Sacramento (Giants);4;1;.800;—

Fresno (Nationals);4;1;.800;—

Tacoma (Mariners);1;4;.200;3

Reno (D'backs);1;4;.200;3

PACIFIC SOUTH

Albuquerque (Rockies);4;1;.800;—

Las Vegas (Athletics);3;1;.750;½

El Paso (Padres);1;3;.250;2½

Salt Lake (Angels);1;4;.200;3

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Round Rock 5, New Orleans 4

Oklahoma City 5, San Antonio 4

Omaha 14, Memphis 3

Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 4

Fresno 7, Reno 6

Sacramento 11, Tacoma 10, 10 innings

Iowa 6, Nashville 5

Las Vegas at El Paso, late

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Lake Co. (Indians);3;1;.750;—

Ft. Wayne (Padres);3;2;.600;½

Lansing (Bl. Jays);3;2;.600;½

Bowl. Green (Rays);2;2;.500;1

Dayton (Reds);2;3;.400;1½

West Mich. (Tigers);2;3;.400;1½

South Bend (Cubs);2;3;.400;1½

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);2;3;.400;1½

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin (Brewers);4;1;.800;—

Burlington (Angels);4;1;.800;—

Beloit (Athletics);3;2;.600;1

Kane Co. (D'backs);3;2;.600;1

Quad Cities (Astros);2;3;.400;2

Clinton (Marlins);2;3;.400;2

Peoria (Cardinals);1;4;.200;3

Ced. Rapids (Twins);1;4;.200;3

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 1, West Michigan 0

Great Lakes 3, South Bend 2

Bowling Green at Lake County, ppd.

Fort Wayne 9, Dayton 5

Burlington 9, Beloit 8, 10 innings

Quad Cities 6, Clinton 5, 10 innings

Wisconsin 10, Peoria 6

Kane County 9, Cedar Rapids 3

College

NORTHERN SUN

Northern St. 12, Concordia-St. Paul 0

Sioux Falls 6, Bemidji St. 5

Standings

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Michigan;4;1;22;8

Nebraska;7;2;17;9

Indiana;7;2;19;12

Minnesota;6;3;13;16

Northwestern;4;2;14;14

Iowa;5;4;18;12

Purdue;4;4;10;20

Maryland;3;3;15;15

Ohio St.;2;4;16;16

Rutgers;2;4;9;19

Illinois;1;5;20;10

Penn St.;1;7;16;11

Michigan St.;0;5;7;22

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Augustana;15;2;22;9

Wayne St.;14;4;23;8

MSU-Mankato;13;5;22;8

St. Cloud St.;10;4;22;6

Minn.-Crookston;9;4;16;11

Minot St.;10;5;17;11

Winona St.;8;7;15;12

Northern St.;8;8;13;14

Concordia-S.P.;8;10;17;13

Sioux Falls;6;12;8;23

U-Mary;5;10;9;18

Minn.-Duluth;5;11;7;19

Upper Iowa;5;13;8;15

SW Minn. St.;4;14;5;18

Bemidji St.;2;13;3;24

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Coe;10;1;20;2

Luther;6;2;13;11

Buena Vista;5;4;12;12

Central;6;5;16;6

Dubuque;5;6;12;8

Simpson;3;5;11;9

Loras;4;7;10;11

Wartburg;3;8;6;18

Neb. Wesleyan;2;6;4;16

