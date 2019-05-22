Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa 5-6, Omaha 3-3

Midwest League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green 3, West Michigan 2

Fort Wayne 3, South Bend 1

Kane County 9, Quad Cities 3

Burlington 5, Cedar Rapids 4

Cedar Rapids 9, Burlington 0

Lake County 3, Dayton 2, 10 innings

Great Lakes 7, Lansing 6

Wisconsin 7, Peoria 2

College

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

Iowa 4, Illinois 2

Nebraska 8, Minnesota 2

Maryland 6, Illinois 2

Ohio St. 2, Michigan 1

Linescore

IOWA 4, INDIANA 2

Iowa;000;000;310 -- 4;9;0

Indiana;000;001;001 -- 2;7;2

McDonald, Grant (9) and Martin. Milto, Manous (7), Tucker (8), Scott (9) and Fineman. WP -- McDonald (6-3). LP -- Milto (8-6). Sv -- Leonard (14). 2B -- Jenkins (Iowa). 3B -- Ashley (Ind).

Records: Iowa 31-22, Indiana 36-20.

Prep

METRO

Iowa City West 19-21, Waterloo East 0-0

Dike-New Hartford 6-8, Waterloo Columbus 3-2

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City West 19-21, Waterloo East 0-0

North Scott 6, Iowa City Liberty 5

AREA

Dike-New Hartford 6-8, Waterloo Columbus 3-2

Don Bosco 20, Dunkerton 0

North Linn 10, Jesup 0

STATE

B-G-M, Brooklyn 6, Montezuma 5, 10 innings

Bishop Heelan 15-5, Council Bluffs Lincoln 5-6

Centerville 4, Davis County 2

Coon Rapids-Bayard 12, EHK-Exira 2

Dowling Catholic 4, Southeast Polk 2

East Sac County 3, Southeast Valley 2

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 5, Okoboji, Milford 2

Hinton 9, Whiting 0

Iowa Valley 8, Belle Plaine 5

Martensdale-St. Marys 6, Des Moines North 0

Mediapolis 19, New London 1

Newman Catholic 10, North Iowa 0

Storm Lake 3, Pocahontas Area 0

