Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa 5-6, Omaha 3-3
Midwest League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green 3, West Michigan 2
Fort Wayne 3, South Bend 1
Kane County 9, Quad Cities 3
Burlington 5, Cedar Rapids 4
Cedar Rapids 9, Burlington 0
Lake County 3, Dayton 2, 10 innings
Great Lakes 7, Lansing 6
Wisconsin 7, Peoria 2
College
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
Iowa 4, Illinois 2
Nebraska 8, Minnesota 2
Maryland 6, Illinois 2
Ohio St. 2, Michigan 1
Linescore
IOWA 4, INDIANA 2
Iowa;000;000;310 -- 4;9;0
Indiana;000;001;001 -- 2;7;2
McDonald, Grant (9) and Martin. Milto, Manous (7), Tucker (8), Scott (9) and Fineman. WP -- McDonald (6-3). LP -- Milto (8-6). Sv -- Leonard (14). 2B -- Jenkins (Iowa). 3B -- Ashley (Ind).
Records: Iowa 31-22, Indiana 36-20.
Prep
METRO
Iowa City West 19-21, Waterloo East 0-0
Dike-New Hartford 6-8, Waterloo Columbus 3-2
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City West 19-21, Waterloo East 0-0
North Scott 6, Iowa City Liberty 5
AREA
Dike-New Hartford 6-8, Waterloo Columbus 3-2
Don Bosco 20, Dunkerton 0
North Linn 10, Jesup 0
STATE
B-G-M, Brooklyn 6, Montezuma 5, 10 innings
Bishop Heelan 15-5, Council Bluffs Lincoln 5-6
Centerville 4, Davis County 2
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12, EHK-Exira 2
Dowling Catholic 4, Southeast Polk 2
East Sac County 3, Southeast Valley 2
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 5, Okoboji, Milford 2
Hinton 9, Whiting 0
Iowa Valley 8, Belle Plaine 5
Martensdale-St. Marys 6, Des Moines North 0
Mediapolis 19, New London 1
Newman Catholic 10, North Iowa 0
Storm Lake 3, Pocahontas Area 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.