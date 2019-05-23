Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 3, Omaha 2

Midwest League

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green 9, West Michigan 7

Peoria 6, Wisconsin 5

Beloit 11, Clinton 6

Lake County 8, Dayton 0

Lansing 9, Great Lakes 4

Fort Wayne 3, South Bend 2

Quad Cities 6, Kane County 3, 10 innings

Cedar Rapids 2, Burlington 1

College

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

Michigan 5, Illinois 4, Illinois eliminated

Minnesota 9, Indiana 4, Indiana eliminated

Ohio St. 3, Maryland 2, susp. 8th inning

Iowa vs. Nebraska, ppd. to Friday

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls 16, Waterloo Columbus 7

Waterloo West 2-16, Waterloo East 1-1

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Waterloo West 2-16, Waterloo East 1-1

Cedar Rapids Washington 13, Cedar Rapids Prairie 11

Iowa City West 6-6, Bettendorf 0-3

Western Dubuque 6-7, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-5

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 6, Grundy Center 0

Crestwood (Cresco) 10, North Fayete Valley 0

Janesville 12, Riceville 9

Jesup 6-8, Sumner-Fredericksburg 5-5

Maquoketa Valley (Delhi) 20-9, Starmont (Arlington) 0-7

North Butler 9, Clarksville 3

STATE

AHSTW 10, Riverside 0

Calamus-Wheatland 1-3, Alburnett 0-0

Carlisle 7, Indianola 3

Cascade 5-7, Northeast, Goose Lake 0-2

Clayton Ridge/Central 13-8, Postville 12-7

Des Moines Roosevelt 2-4, Marshalltown 0-2

Gilbert 2, ADM 1

Highland 10, Louisa-Muscatine 5

Lisbon 12-14, Central City 0-1

Madrid 14-15, Woodward Academy 0-0

Newman Catholic 10, Clear Lake 1

North Linn 16-30, Edgewood-Colesburg 0-0

PCM 5, East Marshall 4, 8 innings

Pocahontas Area 11, Eagle Grove 0

Solon 4, Regina, Iowa City 2

Southeast Warren 25, East Union, Afton 0

Spencer 9, Newell-Fonda 0

