Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 3, Omaha 2
Midwest League
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green 9, West Michigan 7
Peoria 6, Wisconsin 5
Beloit 11, Clinton 6
Lake County 8, Dayton 0
Lansing 9, Great Lakes 4
Fort Wayne 3, South Bend 2
Quad Cities 6, Kane County 3, 10 innings
Cedar Rapids 2, Burlington 1
College
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
Michigan 5, Illinois 4, Illinois eliminated
Minnesota 9, Indiana 4, Indiana eliminated
Ohio St. 3, Maryland 2, susp. 8th inning
Iowa vs. Nebraska, ppd. to Friday
Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls 16, Waterloo Columbus 7
Waterloo West 2-16, Waterloo East 1-1
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Washington 13, Cedar Rapids Prairie 11
Iowa City West 6-6, Bettendorf 0-3
Western Dubuque 6-7, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-5
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 6, Grundy Center 0
Crestwood (Cresco) 10, North Fayete Valley 0
Janesville 12, Riceville 9
Jesup 6-8, Sumner-Fredericksburg 5-5
Maquoketa Valley (Delhi) 20-9, Starmont (Arlington) 0-7
North Butler 9, Clarksville 3
STATE
AHSTW 10, Riverside 0
Calamus-Wheatland 1-3, Alburnett 0-0
Carlisle 7, Indianola 3
Cascade 5-7, Northeast, Goose Lake 0-2
Clayton Ridge/Central 13-8, Postville 12-7
Des Moines Roosevelt 2-4, Marshalltown 0-2
Gilbert 2, ADM 1
Highland 10, Louisa-Muscatine 5
Lisbon 12-14, Central City 0-1
Madrid 14-15, Woodward Academy 0-0
Newman Catholic 10, Clear Lake 1
North Linn 16-30, Edgewood-Colesburg 0-0
PCM 5, East Marshall 4, 8 innings
Pocahontas Area 11, Eagle Grove 0
Solon 4, Regina, Iowa City 2
Southeast Warren 25, East Union, Afton 0
Spencer 9, Newell-Fonda 0
