Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 8, San Antonio 6

Midwest League

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Great Lakes 6, Beloit 5

Quad Cities 7-1, Lake County 2-0

Burlington 10, South Bend 1

Lansing 10, Wisconsin 4

Kane County 4, Fort Wayne 3

West Michigan 7, Clinton 4

Peoria 4, Dayton 3, 10 innings

Bowling Green 2, Cedar Rapids 0

College

NORTHERN SUN

Wayne St. 10-5, Upper Iowa 7-10

Linescores

WAYNE ST. 10-5, UPPER IA. 7-10

First game

Upper Iowa;060;000;1 -- 7;10;3

Wayne St.;004;006;x -- 10;11;3

DeWulf, Glass (5), Webber (6) and Routhieaux. Weinhioff, Renken (3), Ras (4), Herrmann (6), Staebell (7) and Graveline. WP -- Herrman (5-1). LP -- DeWulf (1-4). Sv -- Staebell (4). 2B -- Friedrich (UIU), Madsen (WS), Barnes (WS). 3B -- Dale (UIU), Hanson (WS).

Second game

Upper Iowa;010;230;130 -- 10;15;3

Wayne St.;100;001;021 -- 5;7;3

Morales, Lieb (6), Wolfe (8) and Rothieaux. Obrecht, Breedlove (4), Renken (6), Petersen (7), Hasty (8), Staebell (8) and Graveline. WP -- Morales (3-4). LP -- Obrecht (7-1). 2B -- Braughton (UIU), Rothieaux (UIU), Thompson (WS). 3B -- Cain (UIU>

Records: Upper Iowa 12-25, 9-23. Wayne St. 32-16, 23-12.

