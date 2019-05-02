Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 8, San Antonio 6
Midwest League
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Great Lakes 6, Beloit 5
Quad Cities 7-1, Lake County 2-0
Burlington 10, South Bend 1
Lansing 10, Wisconsin 4
Kane County 4, Fort Wayne 3
West Michigan 7, Clinton 4
Peoria 4, Dayton 3, 10 innings
Bowling Green 2, Cedar Rapids 0
College
NORTHERN SUN
Wayne St. 10-5, Upper Iowa 7-10
Linescores
WAYNE ST. 10-5, UPPER IA. 7-10
First game
Upper Iowa;060;000;1 -- 7;10;3
Wayne St.;004;006;x -- 10;11;3
DeWulf, Glass (5), Webber (6) and Routhieaux. Weinhioff, Renken (3), Ras (4), Herrmann (6), Staebell (7) and Graveline. WP -- Herrman (5-1). LP -- DeWulf (1-4). Sv -- Staebell (4). 2B -- Friedrich (UIU), Madsen (WS), Barnes (WS). 3B -- Dale (UIU), Hanson (WS).
Second game
Upper Iowa;010;230;130 -- 10;15;3
Wayne St.;100;001;021 -- 5;7;3
Morales, Lieb (6), Wolfe (8) and Rothieaux. Obrecht, Breedlove (4), Renken (6), Petersen (7), Hasty (8), Staebell (8) and Graveline. WP -- Morales (3-4). LP -- Obrecht (7-1). 2B -- Braughton (UIU), Rothieaux (UIU), Thompson (WS). 3B -- Cain (UIU>
Records: Upper Iowa 12-25, 9-23. Wayne St. 32-16, 23-12.
