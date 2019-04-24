Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

Iowa 6, Nashville 4

Midwest league

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green 9, Fort Wayne 2

Lake County 7, Dayton 6, 10 innings

Beloit 2, Clinton 0

South Bend 10, Lansing 8

Burlington 6, Kane County 3

Great Lakes 8, West Michigan 2

Quad Cities 4, Peoria 1

Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 3

College

NORTHERN SUN

Winona St. 6-16, Upper Iowa 2-2

Northern St. 4-10, Minn.-Crookston 3-4

Concordia-St. Paul 9-0, Wayne St. 1-11

SW Minnesota St. 8-9, Minn.-Duluith 4-3

U-Mary 4-8, Bemidji St. 0-1

St. Cloud St. 2-5, Minot St. 1-0

Augustana 5-3, Minn. St.-Mankato 2-6

Linescores

WINONA ST. 6-16, UPPER IA. 2-2

First game

Winona St.;004;020;0 -- 6;8;0

Upper Iowa;100;100;0 -- 2;4;0

Mutter and Nalewanski. Thiesse, Lieb (5), Glass (7) and Routhieaux. WP -- Mutter (4-2). LP -- Thiesse (2-2). 2B -- Williams (WS), Savary (WS), Braughton (UIU). HR -- Salato (UIU).

Second game

Winona St.;308;400;1 -- 16;17;1

Upper Iowa;100;000;1 -- 2;6;0

Whittaker, Holmstrom (6), Herold (7) and Nalewanski, Kosobucki. DeWulf, Rice (3), Morales (4), Harsh (7) and Salato. WP -- Whittaker (4-3). LP -- DeWulf (1-3). 2B -- Williams (WS), Pliner (WS), Nalewanski (WS), Braughton (UIU). HR -- Martin (WS), Kosobucki (WS), Salato (UIU).

Records: Upper Iowa 11-24, 8-22. Winona St. 19-18, 11-13.

