Minor leagues
Midwest league
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Burlington 6, Kane County 3
Lansing 5, West Michigan 2
Fort Wayne 8, Dayton 4
Great Lakes 9, South Bend 4
Wisconsin 8, Beloit 0
Cedar Rapids 11, Quad Cities 2
Lake County 4, Bowling Green 2
Peoria 2, Clinton 1
College
BIG TEN
Iowa 8, Northern Illinois 6
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa 11-2, Concordia-St. Paul 0-3
Northern St. 13-6, Minn.-Duluth 8-0
Minn.-Crookston 2-8, SW Minnesota St. 1-9
Minot St. 7-10, U-Mary 0-8
Winona St. 5-0, Wayne St. 1-10
Augustana 2-7, Sioux Falls 1-1
St. Cloud St. 6-4, Bemidji St. 0-2
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 15, Luther 2
Central 8, Simpson 3
Dubuque 6, Loras 2
Neb. Wesleyan 10, Buena Vista 5
Linescores
IOWA 8, NORTHERN ILL. 6
N. Illinois;030;200;100 -- 6;13;1
Iowa;002;110;22x -- 8;14;3
Jandrowski, Walker (3), Kirkpatrick 5), Seebach (7), Michaels (8) and Dunham. Davitt, Ketelsen (4), Ritter (5), Shimp (6), Foster (7), Hoffman (8), Leonard (9) and McCleary. WP -- Hoffman (4-1). LP -- Michaels (2-4). Sv -- Leonard (9). 2B -- Szczasny (NI), Drobushevich (NI), Peters (NI), Mutter (NI), Sher (Iowa). 3B -- Wetrich (Iowa). HR -- Lonteen (NI), Wetrich (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 21-14, Northern Illinois 11-25.
UPPER IA. 11-2, CONCORDIA-SP 0-3
First game
Upper Iowa;370;000;1 -- 11;13;1
Concordia-SP;000;000;0 -- 0;4;0
Snider, Webber (7) and Scieszinski. Hurley, Bastyr (2), Wellner (3), Suits (6) and Austin. WP -- Duncan 2-4. LP -- Hurley (0-1). 2B -- Thode (UIU), Ryan (UIU), Hormann (CSP), Soeffker (CSP). 3B -- Dale (UIU).
Second game
Upper Iowa;000;100;001 -- 2;7;0
Concordia-SP;001;000;002 -- 3;4;2
Thiesse, Lieb (8) and Scieszinski. Gaworski, Stelzer (8) and Austin. WP -- Stelzer (3-0). LP -- Lieb (1-2). 3B -- Friedrich (UIU), Kirchoff (CSP).
Records: Upper Iowa 9-21, 6-19. Concordia-St. Paul 19-18, 10-15.
COE 15, LUTHER 2
Coe;060;711;0 -- 15;20;0
Luther;200;000;0 -- 2;5;3
Kammin, Deardorff (7) and Berger. Cardamon, Hingst (3), Loch (4), Boesel (4), Manternach (7) and Plunkett. WP -- Kammin (7-1). LP -- Cardamon (4-3). 2B -- T. Johnson (Coe), McCready (Luth). 3B -- T. Johnson (Coe).
Records: Luther 17-12, 10-3. Coe 25-2, 15-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.