Minor leagues

Midwest league

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Burlington 6, Kane County 3

Lansing 5, West Michigan 2

Fort Wayne 8, Dayton 4

Great Lakes 9, South Bend 4

Wisconsin 8, Beloit 0

Cedar Rapids 11, Quad Cities 2

Lake County 4, Bowling Green 2

Peoria 2, Clinton 1

College

BIG TEN

Iowa 8, Northern Illinois 6

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa 11-2, Concordia-St. Paul 0-3

Northern St. 13-6, Minn.-Duluth 8-0

Minn.-Crookston 2-8, SW Minnesota St. 1-9

Minot St. 7-10, U-Mary 0-8

Winona St. 5-0, Wayne St. 1-10

Augustana 2-7, Sioux Falls 1-1

St. Cloud St. 6-4, Bemidji St. 0-2

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 15, Luther 2

Central 8, Simpson 3

Dubuque 6, Loras 2

Neb. Wesleyan 10, Buena Vista 5

Linescores

IOWA 8, NORTHERN ILL. 6

N. Illinois;030;200;100 -- 6;13;1

Iowa;002;110;22x -- 8;14;3

Jandrowski, Walker (3), Kirkpatrick 5), Seebach (7), Michaels (8) and Dunham. Davitt, Ketelsen (4), Ritter (5), Shimp (6), Foster (7), Hoffman (8), Leonard (9) and McCleary. WP -- Hoffman (4-1). LP -- Michaels (2-4). Sv -- Leonard (9). 2B -- Szczasny (NI), Drobushevich (NI), Peters (NI), Mutter (NI), Sher (Iowa). 3B -- Wetrich (Iowa). HR -- Lonteen (NI), Wetrich (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 21-14, Northern Illinois 11-25.

UPPER IA. 11-2, CONCORDIA-SP 0-3

First game

Upper Iowa;370;000;1 -- 11;13;1

Concordia-SP;000;000;0 -- 0;4;0

Snider, Webber (7) and Scieszinski. Hurley, Bastyr (2), Wellner (3), Suits (6) and Austin. WP -- Duncan 2-4. LP -- Hurley (0-1). 2B -- Thode (UIU), Ryan (UIU), Hormann (CSP), Soeffker (CSP). 3B -- Dale (UIU).

Second game

Upper Iowa;000;100;001 -- 2;7;0

Concordia-SP;001;000;002 -- 3;4;2

Thiesse, Lieb (8) and Scieszinski. Gaworski, Stelzer (8) and Austin. WP -- Stelzer (3-0). LP -- Lieb (1-2). 3B -- Friedrich (UIU), Kirchoff (CSP).

Records: Upper Iowa 9-21, 6-19. Concordia-St. Paul 19-18, 10-15.

COE 15, LUTHER 2

Coe;060;711;0 -- 15;20;0

Luther;200;000;0 -- 2;5;3

Kammin, Deardorff (7) and Berger. Cardamon, Hingst (3), Loch (4), Boesel (4), Manternach (7) and Plunkett. WP -- Kammin (7-1). LP -- Cardamon (4-3). 2B -- T. Johnson (Coe), McCready (Luth). 3B -- T. Johnson (Coe).

Records: Luther 17-12, 10-3. Coe 25-2, 15-1.

