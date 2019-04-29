Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

MONDAY'S RESULT

San Antonio 4, Iowa 3

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Lake Co. (Indians);14;9;.609;—

Bowl. Green (Rays);14;10;.583;½

South Bend (Cubs);13;10;.565;1

Lansing (Bl. Jays);11;12;.478;3

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);11;12;.478;3

Ft. Wayne (Padres);11;12;.478;3

West Mich. (Tigers);10;12;.455;3½

Dayton (Reds);8;15;.348;6

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kane Co. (D'backs);14;10;.583;—

Burlington (Angels);14;10;.583;—

Clinton (Marlins);12;10;.545;1

Q. Cities (Astros);12;10;.545;1

Ced. Rapids (Twins);11;12;.478;2½

Wisconsin (Brewers);10;12;.455;3

Beloit (Athletics);8;12;.400;4

Peoria (Cardinals);8;13;.381;4½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 6-4, Simpson 5-2

IOWA COLLEGE

Cornell 12-8, Knox 2-5

Linescores

WARTBURG 6-4, SIMPSON 5-2

First game

Simpson;110;100;200 -- 5;9;1

Wartburg;200;020;02x -- 6;8;2

Held, Kauzlarich (8) and Breitbarth. B. Milewski, Rex (5), Aybers (9) and Baumann. WP -- Rex (2-0). LP -- Held (5-2). Sv -- Eybers (2). 2B -- Sacco (Simp), Schmitt (Simp), Arnold (Simp), Hovick 2 (Wart), Nunemaker (Wart).

Second game

Simpson;000;002;000 -- 2;5;2

Wartburg;010;011;01x -- 4;9;0

Jansen, Kauzlarich (8) and Schmitt. Kilpatrick, Eybers (8) and Baumann. WP -- Kilpatrick (2-4). LP -- Jansen (3-7). Sv -- Eybers (3). 2B -- Ridge (Wart), Nunemaker (Wart), Kelting (Wart). 3B -- McNair (Wart).

Records: Wartburg 11-23, 8-13. Simpson 12-21, 4-17.

