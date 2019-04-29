Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
MONDAY'S RESULT
San Antonio 4, Iowa 3
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Lake Co. (Indians);14;9;.609;—
Bowl. Green (Rays);14;10;.583;½
South Bend (Cubs);13;10;.565;1
Lansing (Bl. Jays);11;12;.478;3
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);11;12;.478;3
Ft. Wayne (Padres);11;12;.478;3
West Mich. (Tigers);10;12;.455;3½
Dayton (Reds);8;15;.348;6
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kane Co. (D'backs);14;10;.583;—
Burlington (Angels);14;10;.583;—
Clinton (Marlins);12;10;.545;1
Q. Cities (Astros);12;10;.545;1
Ced. Rapids (Twins);11;12;.478;2½
Wisconsin (Brewers);10;12;.455;3
Beloit (Athletics);8;12;.400;4
Peoria (Cardinals);8;13;.381;4½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
College
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 6-4, Simpson 5-2
IOWA COLLEGE
Cornell 12-8, Knox 2-5
Linescores
WARTBURG 6-4, SIMPSON 5-2
First game
Simpson;110;100;200 -- 5;9;1
Wartburg;200;020;02x -- 6;8;2
Held, Kauzlarich (8) and Breitbarth. B. Milewski, Rex (5), Aybers (9) and Baumann. WP -- Rex (2-0). LP -- Held (5-2). Sv -- Eybers (2). 2B -- Sacco (Simp), Schmitt (Simp), Arnold (Simp), Hovick 2 (Wart), Nunemaker (Wart).
Second game
Simpson;000;002;000 -- 2;5;2
Wartburg;010;011;01x -- 4;9;0
Jansen, Kauzlarich (8) and Schmitt. Kilpatrick, Eybers (8) and Baumann. WP -- Kilpatrick (2-4). LP -- Jansen (3-7). Sv -- Eybers (3). 2B -- Ridge (Wart), Nunemaker (Wart), Kelting (Wart). 3B -- McNair (Wart).
Records: Wartburg 11-23, 8-13. Simpson 12-21, 4-17.
