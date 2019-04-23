Minor leagues
Midwest league
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Fort Wayne 8, Bowling Green 7
Clinton 5, Beloit 4
Quad Cities 8, Peoria 0
Wisconsin 9, Cedar Rapids 0
Cedar Rapids 7, Wisconsin 6
Lansing 6, South Bend 5
West Michigan 4, Great Lakes 3
Dayton 7, Lake County 4
Kane County 4, Burlington 0
College
BIG TEN
Iowa 5, Milwaukee 4
NORTHERN SUN
South Dakota St. 11, Sioux Falls 7
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 6-3, Luther 5-8 (Coe clinches first regular-season championship since 2011)
Dubuque 3-14, Loras 0-2
Buena Vista 8-9, Neb. Wesleyan 1-4
Simpson 8-5, Central 2-8
Linescores
IOWA 5, MILWAUKEE 4
Milwaukee;120;000;000;010 -- 4;12;1
Iowa;110;000;100;011 -- 5;13;2
Reklaitis, Vanek (2), Tomfohrde (3), Mahoney (4), McIntosh (7), McCarty (8), Uselman (19), Sommers (11), DeYoung (12) and Bordner. Davitt, Wallace (3), Foster (4), Nettleton (6), Shimp (8), Leonard (8), Hoffman (10), Ketelsen (11), Irvine (12), Ritter (12). WP -- Ritter (1-0). LP -- DeYoung (1-1). 2B -- Bordner (Mil), Kreiter (Mil), Whelan (Iowa), Wetrich (Iowa), Sher (Iowa). 3B -- Rybacki (Mil). HR -- Jenkins (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 24-15, Milwaukee 22-15.
COE 6-3, LUTHER 5-8
First game
Luther;000;021;200 -- 5;9;0
Coe;031;001;001 -- 6;8;0
Boesel, Loch (6), Hingst (6), Bode (7) and Plunkett. Kammin, Deardorff (5), Robbins (7), Johnson (9) and Berger. WP -- Johnson (5-0). LP -- Bode (3-5). 2B -- Vander Lind (Luth), berger (Coe), Henrmy (Coe). HR -- Plunkett (Luth).
Second game
Luther;000;004;031 -- 8;11;0
Coe;001;000;101 -- 3;9;1
Colucci, Hingst (7), Dufoe (8), Cardamon (9) and Athmann. Greene, LeGrand (6), Mittelmark (8) and Berger, Weber. WP -- Colucci (3-0). LP -- Greene (5-1). 2B -- Vogt (Luth), Kaplan (Coe), Arp (Coe). HR -- Halverson (Luth), Plunkett (Luth).
Records: Luther 19-15, 12-6. Coe 29-3, 19-2.
