Minor leagues

Midwest league

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Fort Wayne 8, Bowling Green 7

Clinton 5, Beloit 4

Quad Cities 8, Peoria 0

Wisconsin 9, Cedar Rapids 0

Cedar Rapids 7, Wisconsin 6

Lansing 6, South Bend 5

West Michigan 4, Great Lakes 3

Dayton 7, Lake County 4

Kane County 4, Burlington 0

College

BIG TEN

Iowa 5, Milwaukee 4

NORTHERN SUN

South Dakota St. 11, Sioux Falls 7

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 6-3, Luther 5-8 (Coe clinches first regular-season championship since 2011)

Dubuque 3-14, Loras 0-2

Buena Vista 8-9, Neb. Wesleyan 1-4

Simpson 8-5, Central 2-8

Linescores

IOWA 5, MILWAUKEE 4

Milwaukee;120;000;000;010 -- 4;12;1

Iowa;110;000;100;011 -- 5;13;2

Reklaitis, Vanek (2), Tomfohrde (3), Mahoney (4), McIntosh (7), McCarty (8), Uselman (19), Sommers (11), DeYoung (12) and Bordner. Davitt, Wallace (3), Foster (4), Nettleton (6), Shimp (8), Leonard (8), Hoffman (10), Ketelsen (11), Irvine (12), Ritter (12). WP -- Ritter (1-0). LP -- DeYoung (1-1). 2B -- Bordner (Mil), Kreiter (Mil), Whelan (Iowa), Wetrich (Iowa), Sher (Iowa). 3B -- Rybacki (Mil). HR -- Jenkins (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 24-15, Milwaukee 22-15.

COE 6-3, LUTHER 5-8

First game

Luther;000;021;200 -- 5;9;0

Coe;031;001;001 -- 6;8;0

Boesel, Loch (6), Hingst (6), Bode (7) and Plunkett. Kammin, Deardorff (5), Robbins (7), Johnson (9) and Berger. WP -- Johnson (5-0). LP -- Bode (3-5). 2B -- Vander Lind (Luth), berger (Coe), Henrmy (Coe). HR -- Plunkett (Luth).

Second game

Luther;000;004;031 -- 8;11;0

Coe;001;000;101 -- 3;9;1

Colucci, Hingst (7), Dufoe (8), Cardamon (9) and Athmann. Greene, LeGrand (6), Mittelmark (8) and Berger, Weber. WP -- Colucci (3-0). LP -- Greene (5-1). 2B -- Vogt (Luth), Kaplan (Coe), Arp (Coe). HR -- Halverson (Luth), Plunkett (Luth).

Records: Luther 19-15, 12-6. Coe 29-3, 19-2.

