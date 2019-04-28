Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

Nashville 7-5, Iowa 3-19

Midwest League

Great Lakes 14, Dayton 4

West Michigan 5, Lake County 0

Kane County 3-2, Cedar Rapids 2-3

South Bend 6-11, Fort Wayne 1-2

Wisconsin 5, Burlington 4

Quad Cities 6-1, Clinton 1-3

Bowling Green 5, Lansing 1

Peoria at Beloit (DH), ppd.

College

BIG TEN

Ohio St. 5, Iowa 1

NORTHERN SUN

Augustana 10-13, Wayne St. 1-2

Winona St. 6, Sioux Falls 4

Minn. St.-Mankato 10-10, Concordia-St. Paul 4-1

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 3-8, Loras 0-3

Central 4-6, Iowa Wesleyan 3-0

Buena Vista 13, Luther 11, 13 innings

Neb. Wesleyan at Dubuque, ccd.

IOWA COLLEGE

Grinnell 4-5, Illinois College 3-11

Cornell 2-3, Knox 0-5

Linescores

OHIO ST. 5, IOWA 1

Iowa;000;000;100 -- 1;6;1

Ohio St.;011;002;10x -- 5;8;1

Judkins, Shimp (7), Leonard (8) and Martin. Smith, Magno (7) and Dingler. WP -- Smith (5-2). LP -- Judkins (4-5). Sv -- Magno (7). 2B -- Adreon (Iowa), Farley (Iowa), Todys (OSU). 3B -- Carpenter (OSU), Winand (OSU).

Records: Iowa 26-16, 11-7. Ohio St. 24-20, 7-8.

BUENA VISTA 13, LUTHER 11

Buena Vista;501;000;001;121;2 -- 13;19;1

Luther;051;000;001;121;0 -- 11;18;3

Tennyson, Holmes (4), VanHouten (5), Smart (6), Rheault (9), Hendricks (11), Scott (12), Christian (13) and Stoltze. Bode, Colucci III (1), Loch (7), Boesel (10), Dufoe (11), Brinda (11), Hingst (12), Chalmers (13), Manternach (13) and Plunkett. WP -- Scott (1-1). LP -- Hingst (1-1). Sv -- Christian (1). 2B -- Rock (BV), Roberts (BV), Savary (BV), Stoltze (BV), Fitzke (BV), Johnson (Luth), Plunkett 2 (Luth), Hingst (Luth), McKibben (Luth), Vogt (Luth).

Records: Luther 20-17, 13-8. Buena Vista 19-17, 12-9.

Standings

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Michigan;11;3;31;11

Indiana;11;4;30;14

Nebraska;12;6;23;16

Iowa;11;7;26;16

Illinois;8;7;28;14

Maryland;8;7;22;22

Minnesota;8;7;18;22

Ohio St.;7;8;24;20

Rutgers;7;8;17;24

Purdue;6;8;17;26

Northwestern;6;9;18;22

Michigan St.;3;11;14;28

Penn St.;2;15;19;20

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Augustana;26;6;33;14

MSU-Mankato;24;7;34;10

St. Cloud St.;22;7;34;9

Minot St.;22;8;30;14

Wayne St.;22;11;31;15

Minn.-Crookston;17;11;25;18

Northern St.;16;15;21;21

Winona St.;13;14;21;19

U-Mary;12;18;16;27

Concordia-S.P.;11;19;20;23

Minn.-Duluth;9;22;12;31

Sioux Falls;9;22;11;34

SW Minn. St.;8;20;9;24

Upper Iowa;8;22;11;24

Bemidji St.;5;22;6;34

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Coe;22;2;32;3

Luther;13;8;20;17

Dubuque;12;8;22;10

Buena Vista;12;9;19;17

Central;9;12;21;13

Loras;8;13;14;17

Neb. Wesleyan;7;13;9;23

Wartburg;6;13;9;23

Simpson;4;15;12;19

