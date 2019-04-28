Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
Nashville 7-5, Iowa 3-19
Midwest League
Great Lakes 14, Dayton 4
West Michigan 5, Lake County 0
Kane County 3-2, Cedar Rapids 2-3
South Bend 6-11, Fort Wayne 1-2
Wisconsin 5, Burlington 4
Quad Cities 6-1, Clinton 1-3
Bowling Green 5, Lansing 1
Peoria at Beloit (DH), ppd.
College
BIG TEN
Ohio St. 5, Iowa 1
NORTHERN SUN
Augustana 10-13, Wayne St. 1-2
Winona St. 6, Sioux Falls 4
Minn. St.-Mankato 10-10, Concordia-St. Paul 4-1
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 3-8, Loras 0-3
Central 4-6, Iowa Wesleyan 3-0
Buena Vista 13, Luther 11, 13 innings
Neb. Wesleyan at Dubuque, ccd.
IOWA COLLEGE
Grinnell 4-5, Illinois College 3-11
Cornell 2-3, Knox 0-5
Linescores
OHIO ST. 5, IOWA 1
Iowa;000;000;100 -- 1;6;1
Ohio St.;011;002;10x -- 5;8;1
Judkins, Shimp (7), Leonard (8) and Martin. Smith, Magno (7) and Dingler. WP -- Smith (5-2). LP -- Judkins (4-5). Sv -- Magno (7). 2B -- Adreon (Iowa), Farley (Iowa), Todys (OSU). 3B -- Carpenter (OSU), Winand (OSU).
Records: Iowa 26-16, 11-7. Ohio St. 24-20, 7-8.
BUENA VISTA 13, LUTHER 11
Buena Vista;501;000;001;121;2 -- 13;19;1
Luther;051;000;001;121;0 -- 11;18;3
Tennyson, Holmes (4), VanHouten (5), Smart (6), Rheault (9), Hendricks (11), Scott (12), Christian (13) and Stoltze. Bode, Colucci III (1), Loch (7), Boesel (10), Dufoe (11), Brinda (11), Hingst (12), Chalmers (13), Manternach (13) and Plunkett. WP -- Scott (1-1). LP -- Hingst (1-1). Sv -- Christian (1). 2B -- Rock (BV), Roberts (BV), Savary (BV), Stoltze (BV), Fitzke (BV), Johnson (Luth), Plunkett 2 (Luth), Hingst (Luth), McKibben (Luth), Vogt (Luth).
Records: Luther 20-17, 13-8. Buena Vista 19-17, 12-9.
Standings
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Michigan;11;3;31;11
Indiana;11;4;30;14
Nebraska;12;6;23;16
Iowa;11;7;26;16
Illinois;8;7;28;14
Maryland;8;7;22;22
Minnesota;8;7;18;22
Ohio St.;7;8;24;20
Rutgers;7;8;17;24
Purdue;6;8;17;26
Northwestern;6;9;18;22
Michigan St.;3;11;14;28
Penn St.;2;15;19;20
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Augustana;26;6;33;14
MSU-Mankato;24;7;34;10
St. Cloud St.;22;7;34;9
Minot St.;22;8;30;14
Wayne St.;22;11;31;15
Minn.-Crookston;17;11;25;18
Northern St.;16;15;21;21
Winona St.;13;14;21;19
U-Mary;12;18;16;27
Concordia-S.P.;11;19;20;23
Minn.-Duluth;9;22;12;31
Sioux Falls;9;22;11;34
SW Minn. St.;8;20;9;24
Upper Iowa;8;22;11;24
Bemidji St.;5;22;6;34
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Coe;22;2;32;3
Luther;13;8;20;17
Dubuque;12;8;22;10
Buena Vista;12;9;19;17
Central;9;12;21;13
Loras;8;13;14;17
Neb. Wesleyan;7;13;9;23
Wartburg;6;13;9;23
Simpson;4;15;12;19
