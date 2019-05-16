Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

New Orleans 7-2, Iowa 0-5

Midwest League

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

West Michigan 11-1, Great Lakes 3-6

Lake County 5, Bowling Green 4, 10 innings

South Bend 7, Dayton 2

Fort Wayne 9, Lansing 0

Burlington 5, Wisconsin 4, 10 innings

Cedar Rapids 5, Clinton 4

Kane County 2, Beloit 1

Quad Cities 21, Peoria 1

College

BIG TEN

Maryland 8, Iowa 6

NCAA DIVISION II

Ark.-Monticello 13, Minn. St.-Mankato 2

Central Oklahoma 4, St. Cloud St. 3

Augustana 12, Oklahoma Baptist 10

Linescore

MARYLAND 8, IOWA 6

Iowa;000;011;004 -- 6;14;0

Maryland;202;000;112 -- 8;10;1

McDonald, Foster (6), Ketelsen (8), Leonard (9) and Martin. Parsons, Murphy (9) and Vpigjt WP -- Murphy (1-1). LP -- Leonard (2-2). 2B -- Adreon (Iowa), Norman (Iowa), Wright (Mary), Maguire (Mary). HR -- Lee (Mary), Costes (Mary).

Records: Iowa 30-20, 12-10. Maryland 26-27, 10-12.

