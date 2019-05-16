Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
New Orleans 7-2, Iowa 0-5
Midwest League
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
West Michigan 11-1, Great Lakes 3-6
Lake County 5, Bowling Green 4, 10 innings
South Bend 7, Dayton 2
Fort Wayne 9, Lansing 0
Burlington 5, Wisconsin 4, 10 innings
Cedar Rapids 5, Clinton 4
Kane County 2, Beloit 1
Quad Cities 21, Peoria 1
College
BIG TEN
Maryland 8, Iowa 6
NCAA DIVISION II
Ark.-Monticello 13, Minn. St.-Mankato 2
Central Oklahoma 4, St. Cloud St. 3
Augustana 12, Oklahoma Baptist 10
Linescore
MARYLAND 8, IOWA 6
Iowa;000;011;004 -- 6;14;0
Maryland;202;000;112 -- 8;10;1
McDonald, Foster (6), Ketelsen (8), Leonard (9) and Martin. Parsons, Murphy (9) and Vpigjt WP -- Murphy (1-1). LP -- Leonard (2-2). 2B -- Adreon (Iowa), Norman (Iowa), Wright (Mary), Maguire (Mary). HR -- Lee (Mary), Costes (Mary).
Records: Iowa 30-20, 12-10. Maryland 26-27, 10-12.
