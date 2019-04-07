Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE

Iowa 5, Nashville 3

MIDWEST LEAGUE

Lansing 5, Fort Wayne 4

West Michigan 7, South Bend 3

Wisconsin 4, Cedar Rapids 2

Great Lakes 6, Lake County 0

Burlington 5, Quad Cities 3

Kane County 4, Clinton 3

Bowling Green 13, Dayton 2

Beloit 5, Peoria 3

College

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Duluth 9-1, Winona St. 5-8

Wayne St. 12, SW Minnesota St. 2

Northern St. 2-1, Concordia-St. Paul 0-0

Minot St. 11-7, Augustana 8-5

Minn. St.-Mankato 12, U-Mary 4

Bemidji St. 5-2, Sioux Falls 4-20

IOWA COLLEGE

Grinnell 11-1, Knox 1-2

Chicago 12, Cornell 7, 12 innings

