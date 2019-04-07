Minor leagues
PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE
Iowa 5, Nashville 3
MIDWEST LEAGUE
Lansing 5, Fort Wayne 4
West Michigan 7, South Bend 3
Wisconsin 4, Cedar Rapids 2
Great Lakes 6, Lake County 0
Burlington 5, Quad Cities 3
Kane County 4, Clinton 3
Bowling Green 13, Dayton 2
Beloit 5, Peoria 3
College
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Duluth 9-1, Winona St. 5-8
Wayne St. 12, SW Minnesota St. 2
Northern St. 2-1, Concordia-St. Paul 0-0
Minot St. 11-7, Augustana 8-5
Minn. St.-Mankato 12, U-Mary 4
Bemidji St. 5-2, Sioux Falls 4-20
IOWA COLLEGE
Grinnell 11-1, Knox 1-2
Chicago 12, Cornell 7, 12 innings
