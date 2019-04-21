Minors
Pacific Coast League
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
New Orleans 10, Omaha 0
El Paso 10, Reno 2
Memphis 5, Round Rock 3, 10 innings
Iowa 8, Oklahoma City 3
Nashville 3, San Antonio 1
San Antonio 6, Nashville 0
Albuquerque 23, Tacoma 2
Sacramento 3, Salt Lake 2
Fresno 9, Las Vegas 8
Midwest League
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
College
BIG TEN
Nebraska 3, Iowa 2
Rutgers 6, Purdue 1
Michigan 3-10, Northwestern 2-1
Michigan State 5-2, Indiana 3-11
Ohio State 5, Maryland 1
Illinois 4, Penn State 3
Oklahoma 5, Minnesota 2
Linescores
NEBRASKA 3, IOWA 2
Nebraska;000100200 -- 3;4;2
Iowa;000;000;110 -- 2;5;2
Reece Eddins, Shay Schanaman (8), Robbie Palkert (8), Colby Gomes (9) and Gunner Hellstrom. Grant Judkins, Trace Hoffman (8), Grant Leonard (9) and Austin Martin. WP -- Eddins (4-2). LP -- Judkins (4-4). Saves -- Gomes (8). HR -- Neb: Schwellenbach. Iowa: McCaffery.
Records: Nebraska (22-13, 11-4). Iowa (23-15, 9-6).
