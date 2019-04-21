Clip art baseball

Minors

Pacific Coast League

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

New Orleans 10, Omaha 0

El Paso 10, Reno 2

Memphis 5, Round Rock 3, 10 innings

Iowa 8, Oklahoma City 3

Nashville 3, San Antonio 1

San Antonio 6, Nashville 0

Albuquerque 23, Tacoma 2

Sacramento 3, Salt Lake 2

Fresno 9, Las Vegas 8

Midwest League

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

College

BIG TEN

Nebraska 3, Iowa 2

Rutgers 6, Purdue 1

Michigan 3-10, Northwestern 2-1

Michigan State 5-2, Indiana 3-11

Ohio State 5, Maryland 1

Illinois 4, Penn State 3

Oklahoma 5, Minnesota 2

Linescores

NEBRASKA 3, IOWA 2

Nebraska;000100200  --  3;4;2

Iowa;000;000;110  -- 2;5;2

Reece Eddins, Shay Schanaman (8), Robbie Palkert (8), Colby Gomes (9) and Gunner Hellstrom. Grant Judkins, Trace Hoffman (8), Grant Leonard (9) and Austin Martin. WP -- Eddins (4-2). LP -- Judkins (4-4). Saves -- Gomes (8). HR -- Neb: Schwellenbach. Iowa: McCaffery.

Records: Nebraska (22-13, 11-4). Iowa (23-15, 9-6).

