Minors
Midwest League
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 11, Dayton 4
Bowling Green 8, Great Lakes 5, 13 innings
Lake County 12, South Bend 6
West Michigan at Fort Wayne, ppd.
Burlington 4, Peoria 3
Clinton 5, Wisconsin 4, 10 innings
Cedar Rapids 8, Beloit 2
Kane County 2, Quad Cities 0
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Reno 6, Albuquerque 3
Albuquerque 4, Reno 2
Omaha at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, ppd.
New Orleans 8, Iowa 5
Tacoma 7, El Paso 6
Las Vegas at Sacramento, late
Salt Lake at Fresno, late
College
IOWA COLLEGES
Monmouth 2-0, Cornell 0-7
