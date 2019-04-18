Clip art baseball

Minors

Midwest League

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 11, Dayton 4

Bowling Green 8, Great Lakes 5, 13 innings

Lake County 12, South Bend 6

West Michigan at Fort Wayne, ppd.

Burlington 4, Peoria 3

Clinton 5, Wisconsin 4, 10 innings

Cedar Rapids 8, Beloit 2

Kane County 2, Quad Cities 0

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Reno 6, Albuquerque 3

Albuquerque 4, Reno 2

Omaha at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, ppd.

New Orleans 8, Iowa 5

Tacoma 7, El Paso 6

Las Vegas at Sacramento, late

Salt Lake at Fresno, late

College

IOWA COLLEGES

Monmouth 2-0, Cornell 0-7

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments