Minors

Midwest League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

South Bend 13, Lansing 10, 10 innings

West Michigan 5, Great Lakes 1

Lake County 5, Dayton 4

Bowling Green 3, Fort Wayne 1

Kane County 4, Burlington 1

Beloit 5, Clinton 4

Peoria 7, Quad Cities 0

Cedar Rapids at Wisconsin, ppd.

Pacific Coast League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Round Rock 9, Memphis 4

El Paso 4, Reno 3

Tacoma 8, Albuquerque 6

Salt Lake 8, Sacramento 4

New Orleans 9, Omaha 2

San Antonio 5, Nashville 0

Oklahoma City 8, Iowa 5

Las Vegas at Fresno, 9:35 p.m.

