Minors
Midwest League
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Fort Wayne 6, Bowling Green 0
Lake County at Dayton, ppd.
Great Lakes at West Michigan, ppd.
Peoria at Kane County, cancelled
Lansing at South Bend, ppd.
Wisconsin 6, Quad Cities 3
Clinton at Beloit, ppd.
Bowling Green 4, Fort Wayne 3
Burlington 6, Cedar Rapids 2
Pacific Coast League
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Round Rock 7, Memphis 6
Iowa 4, Oklahoma City 3
Fresno 6, Las Vegas 5
Sacramento 2, Salt Lake 1
Omaha 11, New Orleans 10
San Antonio 5, Nashville 4
El Paso 12, Reno 4
Albuquerque 17, Tacoma 9
College
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 6, Nebraska Wesleyan 0
Luther 12, Central 5
Linescore
WARTBURG 6, NEB. WESLEYAN 0
Neb. Wesleyan;000;000;000 -- 0;4;1
Wartburg;101;002;20x -- 6;9;0
Sam Condello, Hayden Parker (5), Tucker McHugh (7) and Will Watkins. Darren Kilpatrick and Joseph Baumann. WP -- Kilpatrick (1-3). LP -- Condello (0-3). 2B 00 NWU: Winterstein. War: McNair, Hovick 2.
LUTHER 12, CENTRAL 5
Central;000;020;300 -- 5;10;2
Luther;002;005;32 -- 12;10;1
Tanner Wood, Marcus Wenzel (6), Adam Carey (6), Nathan Schwanke (7), Zach Greder (8), Spencer Davidson (8) and Trevor Kimm. Kyle Bode, Calvin Brinda (7), Nate Loch (7) and Luke Plunkett. WP -- Bode (3-3). LP -- Wood (2-1). Save -- Loch (1). 2B -- Cen: Wood, Riddle 2, Farren. Lut: Halverson, Athmann, Plunkett, Vander Lind, Schnobrich. 3B -- Lut: Johnson.
