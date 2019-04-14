Clip art baseball

Minors

Midwest League

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Fort Wayne 6, Bowling Green 0

Lake County at Dayton, ppd.

Great Lakes at West Michigan, ppd.

Peoria at Kane County, cancelled

Lansing at South Bend, ppd.

Wisconsin 6, Quad Cities 3

Clinton at Beloit, ppd.

Bowling Green 4, Fort Wayne 3

Burlington 6, Cedar Rapids 2

Pacific Coast League

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Round Rock 7, Memphis 6

Iowa 4, Oklahoma City 3

Fresno 6, Las Vegas 5

Sacramento 2, Salt Lake 1

Omaha 11, New Orleans 10

San Antonio 5, Nashville 4

El Paso 12, Reno 4

Albuquerque 17, Tacoma 9

College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 6, Nebraska Wesleyan 0

Luther 12, Central 5

Linescore

WARTBURG 6, NEB. WESLEYAN 0

Neb. Wesleyan;000;000;000  --  0;4;1

Wartburg;101;002;20x  --  6;9;0

Sam Condello, Hayden Parker (5), Tucker McHugh (7) and Will Watkins. Darren Kilpatrick and Joseph Baumann. WP -- Kilpatrick (1-3). LP -- Condello (0-3). 2B 00 NWU: Winterstein. War: McNair, Hovick 2.

LUTHER 12, CENTRAL 5

Central;000;020;300  --  5;10;2

Luther;002;005;32  --  12;10;1

Tanner Wood, Marcus Wenzel (6), Adam Carey (6), Nathan Schwanke (7), Zach Greder (8), Spencer Davidson (8) and Trevor Kimm. Kyle Bode, Calvin Brinda (7), Nate Loch (7) and Luke Plunkett. WP -- Bode (3-3). LP -- Wood (2-1). Save -- Loch (1). 2B -- Cen: Wood, Riddle 2, Farren. Lut: Halverson, Athmann, Plunkett, Vander Lind, Schnobrich. 3B -- Lut: Johnson.

