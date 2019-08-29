Minors
Midwest League
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 7, West Michigan 3
Fort Wayne 9, South Bend 4
Great Lakes 5, Daylton 3
Clinton 9, Burlington 5
Bowling Green 3, Lake County 1
Peoria 5, Beloit 4
Quad Cities 3, Cedar Rapids 2
Kane County 8, Wisconsin 4
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Memphis 8, New Orleans 5
Round Rock 6, San Antonio 1
Oklahoma City 9, Iowa 4
Nashville 8, Omaha 4
Albuquerque 7, Las Vegas 1
