THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 7, West Michigan 3

Fort Wayne 9, South Bend 4

Great Lakes 5, Daylton 3

Clinton 9, Burlington 5

Bowling Green 3, Lake County 1

Peoria 5, Beloit 4

Quad Cities 3, Cedar Rapids 2

Kane County 8, Wisconsin 4

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Memphis 8, New Orleans 5

Round Rock 6, San Antonio 1

Oklahoma City 9, Iowa 4

Nashville 8, Omaha 4

Albuquerque 7, Las Vegas 1

