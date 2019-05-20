Minor leagues
Midwest League
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Clinton 2, Beloit 1
Clinton 6, Beloit 1
Lake County 3, Dayton 2
Great Lakes 8, Lansing 7, 10 innings
Fort Wayne 9, South Bend 1
Bowling Green 5, West Michigan 4
Quad Cities 7, Kane County 5
Cedar Rapids 6, Burlington 0
Peoria 7, Wisconsin 4
Pacific Coast League
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Oklahoma City 10, Omaha 5
San Antonio 4, Memphis 0
New Orleans 5, Iowa 2
Reno 25, Tacoma 8
Nashville at Round Rock, late
El Paso at Albuquerque, late
Salt Lake 9, Las Vegas 6
Prep
METRO
Columbus 23, East 6
Cedar Falls 5, West 3
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Pleasant Valley 3, Dubuque Senior 0
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2, Linn-Mar 1
Dubuque Wahlert 4, Bettendorf 3
AREA
Dike-New Hartford 10, Grundy Center 0 (6)
North Butler 4, Wapsie Valley 3
North Linn 12-9, Easton Valley 2-0
Oelwein 11, Sumner-Fredericksburg 1
Riceville 7, Clarksville 3
South Tama 11, East Marshall 4
Cascade 1-13, Independence 0-0
Southeast Valley 2, Iowa Falls-Alden 1
Albertnett 28-9, Starmont 2-0
Don Bosco 14, Janesville 3
New Hampton 4, South Winneshiek 3
Waverly-Shell Rock 10, Center Point-Urbana 2
Forest City 9, Hampton-Dumont 1
IHSBCA pre-season rankings
CLASS 4A -- 1. Johnston, 2. Western Dubuque, 3. Southeast Polk, 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 5. West Des Moines Dowling, 6. Urbandale, 7. Iowa City West, 8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 9. Sioux City East, 10. Cedar Rapids Washington.
CLASS 3A -- 1. Davenport Assumption, 2. Central DeWitt, 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5. Sioux City Heelan, 6. Harlan, 7. Solon, 8. Marion, 9. Waverly-Shell Rock, 10. Grinnell.
CLASS 2A -- 1. Wilton, 2. Van Meter, 3. Cascade, 4. Dike-New Hartford, 5. Treynor, 6. North Linn, 7. Dyersville Beckman, 8. Alta-Aurelia, 9. Underwood, 10. New Hampton.
CLASS 1A -- 1. Mason City Newman, 2. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 3. Alburnett, 4. Don Bosco, 5. Southeast Warren, 6. Martensdale St. Mary's, 7. New London, 8. South Winneshiek, 9. St. Mary's Remsen, 10. Lisbon.
