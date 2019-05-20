Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Midwest League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Clinton 2, Beloit 1

Clinton 6, Beloit 1

Lake County 3, Dayton 2

Great Lakes 8, Lansing 7, 10 innings

Fort Wayne 9, South Bend 1

Bowling Green 5, West Michigan 4

Quad Cities 7, Kane County 5

Cedar Rapids 6, Burlington 0

Peoria 7, Wisconsin 4

Pacific Coast League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Oklahoma City 10, Omaha 5

San Antonio 4, Memphis 0

New Orleans 5, Iowa 2

Reno 25, Tacoma 8

Nashville at Round Rock, late

El Paso at Albuquerque, late

Salt Lake 9, Las Vegas 6

Prep

METRO

Columbus 23, East 6

Cedar Falls 5, West 3

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Pleasant Valley 3, Dubuque Senior 0

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2, Linn-Mar 1

Dubuque Wahlert 4, Bettendorf 3

AREA

Dike-New Hartford 10, Grundy Center 0 (6)

North Butler 4, Wapsie Valley 3

North Linn 12-9, Easton Valley 2-0

Oelwein 11, Sumner-Fredericksburg 1

Riceville 7, Clarksville 3

South Tama 11, East Marshall 4

Cascade 1-13, Independence 0-0

Southeast Valley 2, Iowa Falls-Alden 1

Albertnett 28-9, Starmont 2-0

Don Bosco 14, Janesville 3

New Hampton 4, South Winneshiek 3

Waverly-Shell Rock 10, Center Point-Urbana 2

Forest City 9, Hampton-Dumont 1

IHSBCA pre-season rankings

CLASS 4A -- 1. Johnston, 2. Western Dubuque, 3. Southeast Polk, 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 5. West Des Moines Dowling, 6. Urbandale, 7. Iowa City West, 8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 9. Sioux City East, 10. Cedar Rapids Washington.

CLASS 3A -- 1. Davenport Assumption, 2. Central DeWitt, 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5. Sioux City Heelan, 6. Harlan, 7. Solon, 8. Marion, 9. Waverly-Shell Rock, 10. Grinnell.

CLASS 2A -- 1. Wilton, 2. Van Meter, 3. Cascade, 4. Dike-New Hartford, 5. Treynor, 6. North Linn, 7. Dyersville Beckman, 8. Alta-Aurelia, 9. Underwood, 10. New Hampton.

CLASS 1A -- 1. Mason City Newman, 2. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 3. Alburnett, 4. Don Bosco, 5. Southeast Warren, 6. Martensdale St. Mary's, 7. New London, 8. South Winneshiek, 9. St. Mary's Remsen, 10. Lisbon.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments