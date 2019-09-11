Minor leagues
Pacific Coast playoffs
Championship
(Best-of-five)
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Sacramento 4, Round Rock 2, Sacramento leads series 2-0
GAME FRIDAY
Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
GAME SATURDAY
Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m., if necessary
Midwest League playoffs
Championship
(Best-of-five)
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
South Bend 3, Clinton 1, South Bend leads series 1-0
GAME TODAY
Clinton at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
