Minor leagues

Pacific Coast playoffs

Championship

(Best-of-five)

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Sacramento 4, Round Rock 2, Sacramento leads series 2-0

GAME FRIDAY

Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

GAME SATURDAY

Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m., if necessary

Midwest League playoffs

Championship

(Best-of-five)

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

South Bend 3, Clinton 1, South Bend leads series 1-0

GAME TODAY

Clinton at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

