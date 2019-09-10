Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast playoffs

Championship

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Sacramento 8, Round Rock 7, Sacramento leads series 1-0

Midwest League playoffs

Championship

GAME TODAY

Clinton at South Bend, series tied 0-0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments