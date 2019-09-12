Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast playoffs

Championship

(Best-of-five)

GAME TODAY

Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m., Sacramento leads series 2-0

GAME SATURDAY

Sacramento at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m., if necessary

GAME SUNDAY

Sacramento at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m., if necessary

Midwest League playoffs

Championship

(Best-of-five)

THURSDAY'S RESULT

South Bend 3, Clinton 2, 10 innings, South Bend leads series 2-0

GAME SATURDAY

South Bend at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY

South Bend at Clinton, 6:30 p.m., if necessary

GAME MONDAY

South Bend at Clinton, 6:30 p.m., if necessary

