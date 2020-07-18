You are the owner of this article.
Baseball: Friday results
BASEBALL

Baseball: Friday results

Prep

 Substate

Class 3A

District 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

Spencer 3, LeMars 2

District 2

Storm Lake 2, Sioux City Heelan 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2

District 3

Gilbert 11, Iowa Falls-Alden 0 (5 innings)

Humboldt 4, Clear Lake 3

District 4

Boone 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1

Webster City 9, Algona 2

District 5

Cedar Rapids Xavier 10, Vinton-Shellsburg 0 (5 innings)

Benton Community 10, Independence 1

District 6

South Tama 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 2

Charles City 7, Decorah 0

District 7

Central DeWitt 10, Anamosa 3

Center Point-Urbana 5, West Delaware 2

District 8

Marion 11, Dubuque Wahlert 10

Maquoketa 15, Mount Vernon 5

District 9

Davenport Assumption 12, Keokuk 0 (5 innings)

Mount Pleasant 9, Fort Madison 2

District 10

Clear Creek Amana 10, Fairfield 4

Solon 6, Washington 5 (8 innings)

District 11

Winterset 1, Knoxville 0 (Game not played)

Centerville 10, Pella 3

District 12

Norwalk 1, Carlisle 0

Grinnell 4, Oskaloosa 3

District 13

Ballard 17, Perry 1 (4 innings)

Bondurant-Farrar 6, Saydel 5

District 14

ADM 11, Newton 1 (6 innings)

North Polk 11, Nevada 0 (5 innings)

District 15

Dallas Center-Grimes 15, Green County 1 (5 innings)

Carroll 11, Atlantic 1 (6 innings)

District 16

Harlan 9, Creston 2

Denison-Schleswig 11, Glenwood 0 (6 innings)

Amateur

Northwoods League

Friday’s results

St. Cloud 6, Waterloo 2

Mandan 5, Bismarck Bull  Moose 0

Mankato 13, Rochester 5

Rockford 14, Green Bay 1

Wisconsin Rapids 4, Fond du Lac 3

La Crosse 7, Wisconsin 5

Kenosha 9, K-Town 7

Battle Creek 6-3, Kalamazoo Growlers 1-2

