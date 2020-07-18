Baseball: Friday results

Prep
Substate
Class 3A
District 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8, Estherville Lincoln Central 0
Spencer 3, LeMars 2
District 2
Storm Lake 2, Sioux City Heelan 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 3, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2
District 3
Gilbert 11, Iowa Falls-Alden 0 (5 innings)
Humboldt 4, Clear Lake 3
District 4
Boone 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1
Webster City 9, Algona 2
District 5
Cedar Rapids Xavier 10, Vinton-Shellsburg 0 (5 innings)
Benton Community 10, Independence 1
District 6
South Tama 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 2
Charles City 7, Decorah 0
District 7
Central DeWitt 10, Anamosa 3
Center Point-Urbana 5, West Delaware 2
District 8
Marion 11, Dubuque Wahlert 10
Maquoketa 15, Mount Vernon 5
District 9
Davenport Assumption 12, Keokuk 0 (5 innings)
Mount Pleasant 9, Fort Madison 2
District 10
Clear Creek Amana 10, Fairfield 4
Solon 6, Washington 5 (8 innings)
District 11
Winterset 1, Knoxville 0 (Game not played)
Centerville 10, Pella 3
District 12
Norwalk 1, Carlisle 0
Grinnell 4, Oskaloosa 3
District 13
Ballard 17, Perry 1 (4 innings)
Bondurant-Farrar 6, Saydel 5
District 14
ADM 11, Newton 1 (6 innings)
North Polk 11, Nevada 0 (5 innings)
District 15
Dallas Center-Grimes 15, Green County 1 (5 innings)
Carroll 11, Atlantic 1 (6 innings)
District 16
Harlan 9, Creston 2
Denison-Schleswig 11, Glenwood 0 (6 innings)
Amateur
Northwoods League
Friday’s results
St. Cloud 6, Waterloo 2
Mandan 5, Bismarck Bull Moose 0
Mankato 13, Rochester 5
Rockford 14, Green Bay 1
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Fond du Lac 3
La Crosse 7, Wisconsin 5
Kenosha 9, K-Town 7
Battle Creek 6-3, Kalamazoo Growlers 1-2
