Major Leagues
Free agent signings
NEW YORK (AP) — The 37 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, letter agreements for major league contracts are in parentheses:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BOSTON (2) — Re-signed Steve Pearce, 1b-of, to a $6.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Nathan Eovaldi, rhp, to a $68 million, four-year contract.
DETROIT (3) — Signed Matt Moore, lhp, Texas, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyson Ross, rhp, St. Louis, to a $5.75 million, one-year contract; signed Jordy Mercer, ss, Pittsburgh, to a $5.25 million, one-year contract.
HOUSTON (2) — Signed Robinson Chirinos, c, Texas, to a $5.75 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Brantley, of, Houston, to a $32 million, two-year contract.
LOS ANGELES (2) — Signed Trevor Cahill, rhp, Oakland, to a $9 million, one-year contract; signed Matt Harvey, rhp, Cincinnati, to an $11 million, one-year contract.
NEW YORK (3) — Re-signed Brett Gardner, of, to a $7.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed CC Sabathia, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract; re-signed J.A. Happ, lhp, to a $34 million, two-year contract.
OAKLAND (1) — Signed Joakim Soria, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $15 million, two-year contract.
TEXAS (3) — Signed Jeff Mathis, c, Arizona, to a $6.25 million, two-year contract; signed Jesse Chavez, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to an $8 million, two-year contract; signed Lance Lynn, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $30 million, three-year contract.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ATLANTA (2) — Signed Brian McCann, c, Houston, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Josh Donaldson, 3b, Cleveland, to a $23 million, one-year contract,
CHICAGO (1) — Signed Daniel Descalso, if, Arizona, to a $5 million, two-year contract.
COLORADO (1) — Signed Daniel Murphy, 2b-1b, Chicago Cubs, to a $24 million, two-year contract.
LOS ANGELES (4) — Re-signed David Freese, 1b-3b, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Clayton Kershaw, lhp, to a $93 million, three-year contract; announced Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp, accepted $17.9 million qualifying offer; signed Joe Kelly, rhp, Boston, to a $25 million, three-year contract.
NEW YORK (3) — Signed Jeurys Familia, rhp, Oakland, to a $30 million, three-year contract; signed Wilson Ramos, c, Philadelphia, to a $19 million, two-year contract; signed Rajai Davis, of, Cleveland, to a minor league contract.
ST. LOUIS (2) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Andrew Miller, rhp, Cleveland, to a $25 million, two-year contract.
SAN DIEGO (1) — Signed Ian Kinsler, 2b, Boston, to an $8 million, two-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA (1) — Signed Andrew McCutchen, of, New York Yankees, to a $50 million, three-year contract.
PITTSBURGH (3) — Re-signed Jung Ho Kang, inf, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Lonnie Chisenhall, of, Cleveland, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Jordan Lyles, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $2.05 million, one-year contract.
SAN DIEGO (1) — Signed Garrett Richards, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract.
WASHINGTON (2) — Signed Kurt Suzuki, c, Atlanta, to a $10 million, two-year contract; signed Patrick Corbin, lhp, Arizona, to a $140 million, six-year contract.
Remaining free agents
NEW YORK (AP) — The 127 remaining free agents (q-rejected $17.9 million qualifying offer):
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BALTIMORE (2) — Adam Jones, of; Colby Rasmus, of.
BOSTON (3) — q-Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Brandon Phillips, 2b; Drew Pomeranz, lhp.
CHICAGO (4) — Jeanmar Gomez, rhp; Miguel Gonzalez, rhp; Hector Santiago, lhp; James Shields, rhp.
CLEVELAND (6) — Cody Allen, rhp; Melky Cabrera; of; Brandon Guyer, of; Oliver Perez, lhp; Adam Rosales, inf; Josh Tomlin, rhp.
DETROIT (4) — Jose Iglesias, ss; Francisco Liriano, lhp; Victor Martinez, dh; Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c.
HOUSTON (6) — Evan Gattis, of; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; q-Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Martin Maldonado, c; Charlie Morton, rhp; Tony Sipp, lhp.
KANSAS CITY (2) — Alcides Escobar, ss; Jason Hammel, rhp.
LOS ANGELES (5) — Jim Johnson, rhp; Blake Wood, rhp; Junichi Tazawa, rhp; Chris Young, of; Eric Young Jr., of,
MINNESOTA (6) — Matt Belisle, rhp; Logan Forsythe, 2b; Chris Gimenez, c; Joe Mauer, 1b; Logan Morrison, 1b; Ervin Santana, rhp,
NEW YORK (4) — Zach Britton, lhp; Adeiny Hechavarria, ss; David Robertson, rhp; Neil Walker, inf.
OAKLAND (6) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Edwin Jackson, rhp; Matt Joyce, of; Shawn Kelley, rhp; Jed Lowrie, 2b; Jonathan Lucroy, c.
SEATTLE (8) — Gordon Beckham, 2b; Nelson Cruz, dh; Zach Duke, lhp; Cameron Maybin, of; David Phelps, rhp; Andrew Romine, inf-of; Denard Span, of; Adam Warren, rhp.
TAMPA BAY (2) — Carlos Gomez, of; Sergio Romo, rhp.
TEXAS (6) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Adrian Beltre, 3b; Bartolo Colon, rhp; Doug Fister, rhp; Yovani Gallardo, rhp; c; Martin Perez, lhp.
TORONTO (2) —Tyler Clippard, rhp; Marco Estrada, rhp,
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (7) — Clay Buchholz, rhp; Randall Delgado, rhp; Jake Diekman, lhp; Jon Jay, of; q-A.J. Pollock, of; Chris Stewart, c; Brad Ziegler, rhp.
ATLANTA (8) — Brad Brach, rhp; Lucas Duda, 1b; Ryan Flaherty, inf; Nick Markakis, of; Brandon McCarthy, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp; Rene Rivera, c; Anibal Sanchez, rhp.
CHICAGO (4) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Jaime Garcia, lhp; Bobby Wilson, c; Justin Wilson, lhp;
COLORADO (6) — Drew Butera, c; Carlos Gonzalez, of; Matt Holliday, of; DJ LeMahieu, 2b; Adam Ottavino, rhp; Gerardo Parra, of.
LOS ANGELES (6) — John Axford, rhp; Brian Dozier, 2b; q-Yasmani Grandal, c; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Manny Machado, ss; Ryan Madson, rhp.
MILWAUKEE (4) — Gio Gonzalez, lhp; Curtis Granderson, of; Wade Miley, lhp; Mike Moustakas, 3b.
NEW YORK (6) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Austin Jackson, of; Jose Lobaton, c; Devin Mesoraco, c; A.J. Ramos, rhp; Jose Reyes, inf.
PHILADELPHIA (3) — Jose Bautista, of; Asdrubal Cabrera, 2b; Aaron Loup, lhp.
PITTSBURGH (1) — Josh Harrison, 2b.
ST. LOUIS (2) — Matt Adams, 1b; Bud Norris, rhp.
SAN DIEGO (2) — A.J. Ellis, c; Freddy Galvis, ss.
SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Gregor Blanco, of; Derek Holland, lhp; Nick Hundley, c; Hunter Pence, of.
WASHINGTON (8) — Joaquin Benoit, rhp; Tim Collins, lhp; q-Bryce Harper, of; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Kelvin Herrera, rhp; Greg Holland, rhp; Mark Reynolds, 1b; Matt Wieters, c.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.