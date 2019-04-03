College
BIG TEN
Illinois St. 11, Iowa 6
NORTHERN SUN
Minot St. 7-6, Upper Iowa 4-4
U-Mary 6-6, Concordia-St. Paul 1-7
St. Cloud St. 7-1, Wayne St. 4-4
Winona St. 3-9, Bemidji St. 2-3
Sioux Falls 10-3, Minn.-Crookston 1-2
Augustana 7-15, SW Minnesota St. 1-5
Linescores
ILLINOIS ST. 11, IOWA 6
Illinois St.;012;201;005 -- 11;16;0
Iowa;101;000;103 -- 6;10;4
Johnson, Vogrin (3), Anderson (7), Gilmore (9) and Hays. Wallace, Irvine (3), Ketelsen (5), Ritter (6), Foster (6), Lieurance (9), McLaughlin (9) and Martin. WP -- Vogrin (1-0). LP -- Wallace (1-1). 2B -- Rave (Ill. St.), Parola (Ill. St.), Butler (Ill. St.), Peterson (Ill. St.), Whelan (Iowa), Martin (Iowa). 3B -- Aeilts (Ill. St.). HR -- Whelan (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 16-11, Illinois St. 15-13.
MINOT ST. 7-6, UPPER IOWA 4-4
First game
Upper Iowa;000;103;0 -- 4;3;3
Minot St.;205;000;x -- 7;7;2
Rice, Harsh (6), Glass (6) and Routhieaux. Cervantes, Bernal (4), Sartwell (5), Galey (6), Selz (6), Larson (7), Gamba (7) and Gifford. WP -- Bernal (1-1). LP -- Rice (0-2). 2B -- Cain (UIU), Smith (MS). HR -- Kulick (UIU), Borst (MS).
Second game
Upper Iowa;000;002;200 -- 4;12;3
Minot St.;000;130;20x -- 6;6;1
DeWulf, Lieb (6), Harsh (7), Glass (7), Wolfe (8) and Scieszinski. Martinez, Kern (6), Gamba (9) and McDougall. WP -- Kern (2-2). LP -- Harsh (0-1). Sv -- Gamba (2). 2B -- Salato (UIU), Braughton (UIU), Borst (MS).
Records: Upper Iowa 7-13, 4-11, Minot St. 15-9, 9-3.
