College
BIG TEN
Iowa 3, Clarke 2
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Duluth 10-4, Minn. St.-Mankato 6-17
AMERICAN RIVERS
Luther 10-7, Wartburg 0-0
Central 10-5, Loras 6-4
Neb. Wesleyan 7-2, Simpson 3-14
Coe 9-5, Dubuque 2-1
IOWA COLLEGE
Cornell 9, Iowa Wesleyan 4
Linescores
IOWA 3, CLARKE 2
Clarke;000;000;110 -- 2;4;0
Iowa;200;000;01x -- 3;10;0
Glover, Maruyama (1), Florito (8), Crabill (8) and Mettica. Davitt, Ritter (6), Nettleton (7), Ketelsen (8), Foster (8) and McCleary. WP -- Foster (1-0). LP -- Florito (1-2). 2B -- Collins (Clarke). 3B -- Lein (Clarke), Adreon (Iowa). HR -- Howard (Clarke).
Records: Iowa 16-10, Clarke 15-14.
LUTHER 10-7, WARTBURG 0-0
First game
Wartburg;000;000;00 -- 0;3;4
Luther;304;100;02 -- 10;12;2
Eybers, Bedard (4) and Baumann. Loch, Dufoe (7) and Plunkett. WP -- Loch (2-1). LP -- Eybers (1-3). 2B -- Johnson (Luth), Vander Linden (Luth). 3B -- Hingst (Luth).
Second game
Wartburg;000;000;000 -- 0;0;1
Luther;000;100;06x -- 7;14;2
Kraus, Rex (8) and Baumann. Colucci III and Athmann. WP -- Colucci III (2-0). LP -- Kraus (1-1). 2B -- Plunkett 2 (Luth), Vogt (Luth).
Records: Luther 11-10, 4-1. Wartburg 6-15, 3-5.
