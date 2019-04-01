College
NORTHERN SUN
Concordia-St. Paul 9-6, Minn.-Duluth 2-3
Augustana 5-4, St. Cloud St. 3-3
Wayne St. 3, Northern St. 2
SW Minnesota St. 16, Upper Iowa 14
Winona St. at Minn.-Crookston (DH), ccd.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 7, Neb. Wesleyan 4
Linescores
SW MINN. ST. 16, UPPER IA. 14
Upper Iowa;201;102;530 -- 14;15;3
SW Minn. St.;043;303;30x -- 16;16;2
Morales, Lieb (4), Harsh 6), Webber (6), Glass (6), Glick (7), DeWulf (7) and Scieszinski. Rudnik, Jorgensen (4), Hardy (6), Stouffer (7), Broxterman (8) and Smith. WP -- Jorgensen (1-0). LP -- Morales (2-3). Sv -- Broxterman (2). 2B -- Cain (UIU), Kulick (UIU), Friedrich (UIU), Bezdicek (SWMS). HR -- Kulick (UIU), Friedrich (UIU), Johnson (SWMS), Heichel (SWMS), Fleck (SWMS), Lanoue (SWMS).
Records: Upper Iowa 7-11, 4-9. SW Minnesota St. 5-13, 4-9.
Standings
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Michigan;2;0;19;7
Indiana;5;1;17;10
Minnesota;5;1;11;14
Purdue;4;1;10;16
Nebraska;4;2;13;9
Ohio St.;2;1;16;12
Iowa;3;3;15;10
Maryland;1;2;13;13
Northwestern;1;2;10;13
Rutgers;1;2;7;17
Illinois;0;3;17;8
Penn St.;0;5;14;8
Michigan St.;0;5;4;20
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Augustana;11;1;18;7
Minn.-Crookston;7;1;14;8
Wayne St.;11;3;20;7
St. Cloud St.;9;3;21;5
Minot St.;7;3;13;9
MSU-Mankato;9;4;18;7
Concordia-S.P.;8;6;15;11
Winona St.;5;5;11;10
U-Mary;4;6;8;14
Northern St.;5;9;10;15
Upper Iowa;4;9;7;11
SW Minn. St.;4;9;5;13
Minn.-Duluth;2;10;4;17
Sioux Falls;2;11;4;22
Bemidji St.;1;9;2;20
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Coe;5;1;15;2
Simpson;2;1;10;5
Luther;2;1;9;10
Central;3;3;13;4
Loras;3;3;8;6
Buena Vista;3;3;10;11
Wartburg;3;3;6;13
Dubuque;2;4;9;6
Neb. Wesleyan;1;5;3;15
