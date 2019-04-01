Clip art baseball

College

NORTHERN SUN

Concordia-St. Paul 9-6, Minn.-Duluth 2-3

Augustana 5-4, St. Cloud St. 3-3

Wayne St. 3, Northern St. 2

SW Minnesota St. 16, Upper Iowa 14

Winona St. at Minn.-Crookston (DH), ccd.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 7, Neb. Wesleyan 4

Linescores

SW MINN. ST. 16, UPPER IA. 14

Upper Iowa;201;102;530 -- 14;15;3

SW Minn. St.;043;303;30x -- 16;16;2

Morales, Lieb (4), Harsh 6), Webber (6), Glass (6), Glick (7), DeWulf (7) and Scieszinski. Rudnik, Jorgensen (4), Hardy (6), Stouffer (7), Broxterman (8) and Smith. WP -- Jorgensen (1-0). LP -- Morales (2-3). Sv -- Broxterman (2). 2B -- Cain (UIU), Kulick (UIU), Friedrich (UIU), Bezdicek (SWMS). HR -- Kulick (UIU), Friedrich (UIU), Johnson (SWMS), Heichel (SWMS), Fleck (SWMS), Lanoue (SWMS).

Records: Upper Iowa 7-11, 4-9. SW Minnesota St. 5-13, 4-9.

Standings

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Michigan;2;0;19;7

Indiana;5;1;17;10

Minnesota;5;1;11;14

Purdue;4;1;10;16

Nebraska;4;2;13;9

Ohio St.;2;1;16;12

Iowa;3;3;15;10

Maryland;1;2;13;13

Northwestern;1;2;10;13

Rutgers;1;2;7;17

Illinois;0;3;17;8

Penn St.;0;5;14;8

Michigan St.;0;5;4;20

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Augustana;11;1;18;7

Minn.-Crookston;7;1;14;8

Wayne St.;11;3;20;7

St. Cloud St.;9;3;21;5

Minot St.;7;3;13;9

MSU-Mankato;9;4;18;7

Concordia-S.P.;8;6;15;11

Winona St.;5;5;11;10

U-Mary;4;6;8;14

Northern St.;5;9;10;15

Upper Iowa;4;9;7;11

SW Minn. St.;4;9;5;13

Minn.-Duluth;2;10;4;17

Sioux Falls;2;11;4;22

Bemidji St.;1;9;2;20

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Coe;5;1;15;2

Simpson;2;1;10;5

Luther;2;1;9;10

Central;3;3;13;4

Loras;3;3;8;6

Buena Vista;3;3;10;11

Wartburg;3;3;6;13

Dubuque;2;4;9;6

Neb. Wesleyan;1;5;3;15

