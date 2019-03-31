College
BIG TEN
Iowa 3, Illinois 1
NORTHERN SUN
SW Minnesota St. 2-3, Upper Iowa 0-12
Minn. St.-Mankato 9-9, Bemidji St. 1-1
Minot St. 6, Sioux Falls 2
Wayne St. 5-14, Northern St. 2-8
Concordia-St. Paul 4-10, Minn.-Duluth 2-8
Winona St. at Minn.-Crookston, ccd.
Augustana at St. Cloud St., ccd.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 7-8, Wartburg 1-3
Coe 15-4, Neb. Wesleyan 4-1
Buena Vista 4-5, Loras 2-4
Simpson 7-11, Bethany Lutheran 6-15
IOWA COLLEGE
Grinnell 12-1, Cornell 4-5
Linescores
IOWA 3, ILLINOIS 1
Illinois;010;000;000 -- 1;9;0
Iowa;003;000;00x -- 3;4;1
Watson, Schmitt (4), Leland (6), Harris (7), Acton (7) and Korte. Judkins, Hoffman (8), Leonard (9) and Martin. WP -- Judkins (3-2). LP -- Watson (3-1). Sv -- Leonard (6). 2B -- Massey (Ill), Adreon (Iowa). 3B -- Sarver (Ill), Martin (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 15-10, 3-3. Illinois 17-8, 0-3.
CENTRAL 7-8, WARTBURG 1-3
First game
Wartburg;010;000;000 -- 1;6;3
Central;100;003;03x -- 7;6;3
B. Milewski, Rex (8) and Baumann. Steward, Wallace (7), Schwanke (8) and Kimm. WP -- Steward (2-0). LP -- B. Milewski (0-1). HR -- Kimm (Cent).
Second game
Wartburg;010;010;100 -- 3;9;4
Central;000;314;00x -- 8;11;2
Kilpatrick, Eybers (7), M. Milewski (8) and Baumann. Wood, Schwanke (7) and Wooten. WP -- Wood (2-0). LP -- Kilpatrick (0-3). 2B -- Diemer (BV), Riddle (BV), Wooten (BV).
Records: Wartburg 6-13, 3-3. Central 13-4, 3-3.
SW MINN. ST. 2-3, UPPER IOWA 0-12
First game
Upper Iowa;000;000;0 -- 0;3;3
SW Minn. St.;010;001;x -- 2;4;0
Snider and Scieszinski. Bezdicek and Rudnik. WP -- Bezdicek (1-2). LP -- Snider (1-2). 2B -- Salato (UIU).
Second game
Upper Iowa;000;400;602 -- 12;15;1
SW Minn. St.;001;100;010 -- 3;9;4
Thiesse, Glass (8), Wolfe (9) and Routhieaux. Petersen, Meyer (7), Schroeder (7) and Smith. WP -- Thiesse (1-0). LP -- Petersen (0-4). 2B -- Cain (UIU), Kulick (UIU), Braughton (UIU), Diderrich (UIU), Strommen (SWMS), Bezdicek (SWMS). HR -- Cain (UIU), Kulick (UIU).
Records: Upper Iowa 7-10, 4-8. SW Minnesota St. 4-13, 3-9.
