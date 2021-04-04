Baseball: College scoreboard

College
BIG TEN
Iowa 2, Indiana 1
IOWA COLLEGES
Central Methodist 10-6, William Penn 0-2
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
College
BIG TEN
Iowa 2, Indiana 1
IOWA COLLEGES
Central Methodist 10-6, William Penn 0-2
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Wednesday's Cadillac Lanes bowling league leaders.
A $10 million gift from a Quad-City couple will endow the head football coaching position at Iowa and create a new fund to benefit the Hawkeye football program and other athletics initiatives at the university.
Monday's Waterloo bowling league results.
League reports
USHL standings
Basketball
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.