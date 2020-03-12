You are the owner of this article.
Baseball: College scoreboard
BASEBALL

Baseball: College scoreboard

College

American Rivers

Loras 8. Juniata 5

Beloit 6, Neb. Wesleyan 2

Simpson 8, Wells (NY) 5

Iowa Colleges

North Park 11, Cornell 1, 7 inn.

