Baseball: College scoreboard

Saturday’s results
BIG TEN
Purdue 10, Iowa 8
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 17-3, Nebraska Wesleyan 3-14
Luther 6-5, Central 5-2
IOWA COLLEGES
Mount Mercy 10-9, Baker 0-5
Clarke 6-7, Culver-Stockton 4-6
Monmouth 12-11, Cornell 10-7
Friday’s scores
BIG TEN
Iowa 4, Purdue 2 (10)
AMERICAN RIVERS
Luther 3-2, Central 2-4
Dubuque 5-1, Westminster 1-0
Nebraska-Wesleyan 7-14, Wartburg 6-4
IOWA COLLEGES
Baker 5-0, Mount Mercy 4-16
Clarke 17-6, Culver-Stockton 15-5
