 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baseball: College scoreboard
0 comments
agate
BASEBALL

Baseball: College scoreboard

  • 0
Clip art baseball

College

Saturday’s results

BIG TEN

Purdue 10, Iowa 8

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 17-3, Nebraska Wesleyan 3-14

Luther 6-5, Central 5-2

IOWA COLLEGES

Mount Mercy 10-9, Baker 0-5

Clarke 6-7, Culver-Stockton 4-6

Monmouth 12-11, Cornell 10-7

Friday’s scores

BIG TEN

Iowa 4, Purdue 2 (10)

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 3-2, Central 2-4

Dubuque 5-1, Westminster 1-0

Nebraska-Wesleyan 7-14, Wartburg 6-4

IOWA COLLEGES

Baker 5-0, Mount Mercy 4-16

Clarke 17-6, Culver-Stockton 15-5

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News