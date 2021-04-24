 Skip to main content
Basebal: College scoreboard
BASEBALL

College

BIG TEN

Maryland 8, Iowa 6

AMERICAN RIVERS

Nebraska Wesleyan 6-4, Simpson 2-6

Luther 7-5, Wartburg 3-1

IOWA COLLEGES

Clarke 6-5, Mount Mercy 3-1

Cornell 14-10, Lawrence 6-11

