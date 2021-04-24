Basebal: College scoreboard

College
BIG TEN
Maryland 8, Iowa 6
AMERICAN RIVERS
Nebraska Wesleyan 6-4, Simpson 2-6
Luther 7-5, Wartburg 3-1
IOWA COLLEGES
Clarke 6-5, Mount Mercy 3-1
Cornell 14-10, Lawrence 6-11
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
BIG TEN
Maryland 8, Iowa 6
AMERICAN RIVERS
Nebraska Wesleyan 6-4, Simpson 2-6
Luther 7-5, Wartburg 3-1
IOWA COLLEGES
Clarke 6-5, Mount Mercy 3-1
Cornell 14-10, Lawrence 6-11
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
What’s up
PGA Tour
USHL standings
What’s up
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.