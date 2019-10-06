Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Xfinity Monster Energy Drydene 400

At Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap Length: 1 mile

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (2) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 400.

2. (3) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, 400.

3. (12) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet, 400.

4. (4) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, 400.

5. (1) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 400.

6. (18) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 400.

7. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 400.

8. (11) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 400.

9. (9) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 399.

10. (17) Clint Bowyer (P), Ford, 399.

11. (16) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 399.

12. (13) Paul Menard, Ford, 398.

13. (6) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, 398.

14. (15) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 398.

15. (8) Erik Jones, Toyota, 398.

16. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 398.

17. (7) Aric Almirola, Ford, 398.

18. (27) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 398.

19. (32) Ryan Preece‥, Chevrolet, 396.

20. (26) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 395.

21. (31) Daniel Hemric‥, Chevrolet, 394.

22. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, 393.

23. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 393.

24. (28) Michael McDowell, Ford, 391.

25. (23) Matt Tifft‥, Ford, 390.

26. (30) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 389.

27. (21) David Ragan, Ford, 388.

28. (29) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 385.

29. (33) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, 382.

30. (36) Joe Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, 381.

31. (34) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 380.

32. (35) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 380.

33. (37) Garrett Smithley(i), Ford, 377.

34. (14) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 375.

35. (10) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, Suspension, 297.

36. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, Engine, 232.

37. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, Handling, 180.

38. (5) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, Engine, 8.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 135.734 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 56 Mins, 49 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.578 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 17 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.

