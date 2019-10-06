NASCAR
Xfinity Monster Energy Drydene 400
At Dover International Speedway
Dover, Del.
Lap Length: 1 mile
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (2) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 400.
2. (3) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, 400.
3. (12) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet, 400.
4. (4) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, 400.
5. (1) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 400.
6. (18) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 400.
7. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 400.
8. (11) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 400.
9. (9) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 399.
10. (17) Clint Bowyer (P), Ford, 399.
11. (16) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 399.
12. (13) Paul Menard, Ford, 398.
13. (6) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, 398.
14. (15) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 398.
15. (8) Erik Jones, Toyota, 398.
16. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 398.
17. (7) Aric Almirola, Ford, 398.
18. (27) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 398.
19. (32) Ryan Preece‥, Chevrolet, 396.
20. (26) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 395.
21. (31) Daniel Hemric‥, Chevrolet, 394.
22. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, 393.
23. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 393.
24. (28) Michael McDowell, Ford, 391.
25. (23) Matt Tifft‥, Ford, 390.
26. (30) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 389.
27. (21) David Ragan, Ford, 388.
28. (29) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 385.
29. (33) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, 382.
30. (36) Joe Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, 381.
31. (34) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 380.
32. (35) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 380.
33. (37) Garrett Smithley(i), Ford, 377.
34. (14) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 375.
35. (10) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, Suspension, 297.
36. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, Engine, 232.
37. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, Handling, 180.
38. (5) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, Engine, 8.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 135.734 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 56 Mins, 49 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.578 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 3 for 17 laps.
Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.