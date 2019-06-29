NASCAR Xfinity
Camping World 300
Saturday
At Chicagoland Speedway
Joliet, Ill.
Lap Length: 1.5 mile
(Pole position in parentheses)
1. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.
2. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 200.
3. (5) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.
4. (16) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.
5. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200.
6. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.
7. (10) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200.
8. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200.
9. (3) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200.
10. (9) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.
11. (8) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 200.
12. (15) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200.
13. (12) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200.
14. (19) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200.
15. (17) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 200.
16. (11) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 199.
17. (21) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 199.
18. (13) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 199.
19. (22) Shane Lee, Toyota, 199.
20. (20) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 199.
21. (25) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 199.
22. (30) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 199.
23. (31) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 198.
24. (18) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 196.
25. (26) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 195.
26. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 195.
27. (34) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 195.
28. (24) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 195.
29. (28) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 194.
30. (37) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 194.
31. (33) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, 193.
32. (29) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, 192.
33. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, Accident, 127.
34. (27) Joey Gase, Toyota, Engine, 111.
35. (32) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Electrical, 71.
36. (23) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Vibration, 55.
37. (36) David Starr, Chevrolet, Engine, 52.
38. (38) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Electrical, 11.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 128.068 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hours, 20 Minutes, 33 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 2.917 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 6 for 30 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 5 drivers.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series
Camping World 400 Qualifying
At Chicagoland Speedway
Joliet, Illinois
Saturday
1. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 176.263 mph.
2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 176.091 mph.
3. (8) Daniel Hemric‥, Chevrolet, 175.959 mph.
4. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 175.678 mph.
5. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 175.558 mph.
6. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 175.421 mph.
7. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 175.393 mph.
8. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 175.188 mph.
9. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 175.114 mph.
10. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 175.092 mph.
11. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 174.933 mph.
12. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 174.865 mph.
13. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 174.667 mph.
14. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 174.576 mph.
15. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 174.543 mph.
16. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 174.531 mph.
17. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 174.379 mph.
18. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 174.340 mph.
19. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 173.986 mph.
20. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 173.818 mph.
21. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 173.801 mph.
22. (36) Matt Tifft‥, Ford, 173.723 mph.
23. (47) Ryan Preece‥, Chevrolet, 173.327 mph.
24. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 173.260 mph.
25. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 173.244 mph.
26. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 173.166 mph.
27. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 173.110 mph.
28. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 172.783 mph.
29. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 172.596 mph.
30. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 172.271 mph.
31. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 171.690 mph.
32. (15) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 171.358 mph.
33. (52) Bayley Currey(i), Ford, 170.665 mph.
34. (00) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 170.336 mph.
35. (51) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 169.274 mph.
36. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 168.188 mph.
37. (53) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 168.088 mph.
38. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 167.780 mph.
