Auto racing clip art

NASCAR-Monster Energy

Bojangles' Southern 500

Sunday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap Length: 1.366 miles

(Pole number in parentheses)

1. (15) Erik Jones, Toyota, 367.

2. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 367.

3. (33) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 367.

4. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 367.

5. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367.

6. (13) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 367.

7. (4) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 367.

8. (19) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 367.

9. (17) Paul Menard, Ford, 367.

10. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367.

11. (5) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 367.

12. (12) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 367.

13. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 366.

14. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 366.

15. (22) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 366.

16. (6) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 366.

17. (30) Aric Almirola, Ford, 366.

18. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 365.

19. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 365.

20. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 365.

21. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 365.

22. (20) Ryan Preece‥, Chevrolet, 365.

23. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, 365.

24. (28) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 365.

25. (25) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 364.

26. (26) David Ragan, Ford, 363.

27. (32) Matt Tifft‥, Ford, 362.

28. (31) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 361.

29. (9) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 356.

30. (34) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 355.

31. (37) Joe Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, 354.

32. (35) JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, 352.

33. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 351.

34. (39) Joey Gase(i), Toyota, 349.

35. (38) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 344.

36. (27) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 330.

37. (18) Daniel Hemric‥, Chevrolet, Accident, 274.

38. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, Accident, 274.

39. (36) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 194.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 133.825 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 44 Mins, 46 Secs. Margin of Victory: 4.058 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 35 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W. Byron 0, B. Keselowski 1-19, K. Busch 20-69, C. Elliott 70-78, K. Busch 79-103, K. Larson 104-142, K. Busch 143-159, K. Busch 160-277, K. Larson 278-282, E. Jones 283-320, C. Bowyer 321, K. Busch 322-323, J. Johnson 324-326, E. Jones 327-367.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments