NASCAR Xfinity

ToyotaCare 250

Friday

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 250.

2. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 250.

3. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250.

4. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 250.

5. (13) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 250.

6. (10) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 250.

7. (11) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 250.

8. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 250.

9. (1) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 250.

10. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 250.

11. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 250.

12. (27) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 250.

13. (6) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250.

14. (38) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 250.

15. (33) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 250.

16. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 250.

17. (17) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 250.

18. (32) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 250.

19. (20) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 250.

20. (34) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 250.

21. (19) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 250.

22. (12) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 249.

23. (28) Joey Gase, Toyota, 249.

24. (23) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, 248.

25. (21) Donald Theetge, Chevrolet, 247.

26. (24) Colin Garrett, Toyota, 247.

27. (26) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 246.

28. (29) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 245.

29. (22) David Starr, Chevrolet, 245.

30. (30) BJ McLeod, Toyota, 245.

31. (35) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 243.

32. (36) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 237.

33. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, Engine, 175.

34. (25) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Brakes, 119.

35. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, Engine, 112.

36. (16) Mason Diaz, Chevrolet, Engine, 63.

37. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Vibration, 15.

38. (31) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Engine, 10.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 90.519 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 4 Mins, 17 Secs. Margin of Victory: 2.639 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 44 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

