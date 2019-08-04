NASCAR Monster Energy
Go Bowling at The Glen
At Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Lap Length: 2.45 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 90.
2. (4) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 90.
3. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 90.
4. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 90.
5. (19) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 90.
6. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 90.
7. (15) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 90.
8. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 90.
9. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 90.
10. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 90.
11. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 90.
12. (9) Aric Almirola, Ford, 90.
13. (16) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 90.
14. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 90.
15. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 90.
16. (11) Michael McDowell, Ford, 90.
17. (18) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 90.
18. (22) Paul Menard, Ford, 90.
19. (8) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 90.
20. (13) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 90.
21. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 90.
22. (31) David Ragan, Ford, 90.
23. (21) Joey Logano, Ford, 90.
24. (26) Matt Tifft‥, Ford, 90.
25. (25) Ryan Newman, Ford, 90.
26. (24) Parker Kligerman(i), Toyota, 90.
27. (32) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 90.
28. (30) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 90.
29. (34) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 90.
30. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 89.
31. (28) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 89.
32. (36) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 89.
33. (35) Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, 89.
34. (33) Corey LaJoie, Ford, Engine, 85.
35. (23) Daniel Hemric‥, Chevrolet, 84.
36. (29) Ryan Preece‥, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 72.
37. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, Steering, 65.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 98.523 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 14 Mins, 17 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.454 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 13 laps.
Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C. Elliott 1-22, K. Larson 23-28, C. Elliott 29-58, M. Truex Jr 59, P. Menard 60-62, C. Elliott 63-90.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Chase Elliott 3 times for 80 laps, Kyle Larson 1 time for 6 laps, Paul Menard 1 time for 3 laps, Martin Truex Jr 1 time for 1 lap.
Stage‥1 Top Ten: 9,11,19,18,24,48,42,20,1,10
Stage‥2 Top Ten: 9,19,4,14,11,2,88,20,12,48
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
Sunday
At Hungaroring
Budapest, Hungary
Lap length: 2.72 miles
1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 70 laps, 1:35:03.796, 25 points.
2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Honda, 70, +17.796 seconds behind, 19.
3. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 70, +61.433, 15.
4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 70, +65.250, 12.
5. Carlos Sainz, McLaren Renault, 69, +1 lap, 10.
6. Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing Honda, 69, +1 lap, 8.
7. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 69, +1 lap, 6.
8. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 69, +1 lap, 4.
9. Lando Norris, McLaren Renault, 69, +1 lap, 2.
10. Alexander Albon, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 69, +1 lap, 1.
11. Sergio Perez, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 69, +1 lap.
12. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 69, +1 lap.
13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas Ferrari, 69, +1 lap.
14. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 69, +1 lap.
15. Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 68, +2 laps.
16. George Russell, Williams Mercedes, 68, +2 laps.
17. Lance Stroll, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 68, +2 laps.
18. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 68, +2 laps.
19. Robert Kubica, Williams Mercedes, 67, +3 laps
