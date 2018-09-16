NASCAR Monster Energy
South Point 400
Sunday
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas
Lap length: 1.5 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (13) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 272.
2. (11) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 272.
3. (10) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 272.
4. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 272.
5. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 272.
6. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 272.
7. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 272.
8. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 272.
9. (22) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 272.
10. (20) Paul Menard, Ford, 272.
11. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 272.
12. (25) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 272.
13. (23) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 272.
14. (29) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 272.
15. (28) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 272.
16. (32) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 272.
17. (36) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 272.
18. (37) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 272.
19. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 271.
20. (34) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 271.
21. (8) Kurt Busch, Ford, 271.
22. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 270.
23. (15) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 270.
24. (26) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, DVP, 269.
25. (35) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 269.
26. (33) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 269.
27. (27) David Ragan, Ford, 268.
28. (38) BJ McLeod, Ford, 268.
29. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, Accident, 265.
30. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Accident, 251.
31. (40) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 246.
32. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Accident, 245.
33. (39) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 231.
34. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 218.
35. (12) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, Accident, 211.
36. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Accident, 211.
37. (21) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 210.
38. (31) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, Front Hub, 164.
39. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Accident, 147.
40. (1) Erik Jones, Toyota, Accident, 147.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.849 mph.
Time of Race: 3 housrs, 28 minutes, 15 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.276 seconds.
Caution Flags: 12 for 59 laps.
Lead Changes: 23 among 9 drivers.
INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma
Sunday
At Sonoma Raceway
Sonoma, California
Lap length: 2.385 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
Race leaders
1. (1) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
2. (2) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
3. (7) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running
4. (8) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running
5. (4) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
6. (11) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
7. (6) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
8. (3) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running
9. (5) Patricio O'Ward, Dallara-, 85 laps, Running
10. (14) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 99.44 mph.
Time of Race: 02:02:19.1667.
Margin of Victory: 2.7573 seconds.
Cautions: 1 for 5 laps.
Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.
