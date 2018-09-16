Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NASCAR Monster Energy

South Point 400

Sunday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (13) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 272.

2. (11) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 272.

3. (10) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 272.

4. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 272.

5. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 272.

6. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 272.

7. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 272.

8. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 272.

9. (22) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 272.

10. (20) Paul Menard, Ford, 272.

11. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 272.

12. (25) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 272.

13. (23) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 272.

14. (29) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 272.

15. (28) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 272.

16. (32) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 272.

17. (36) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 272.

18. (37) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 272.

19. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 271.

20. (34) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 271.

21. (8) Kurt Busch, Ford, 271.

22. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 270.

23. (15) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 270.

24. (26) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, DVP, 269.

25. (35) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 269.

26. (33) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 269.

27. (27) David Ragan, Ford, 268.

28. (38) BJ McLeod, Ford, 268.

29. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, Accident, 265.

30. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Accident, 251.

31. (40) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 246.

32. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Accident, 245.

33. (39) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 231.

34. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 218.

35. (12) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, Accident, 211.

36. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Accident, 211.

37. (21) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 210.

38. (31) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, Front Hub, 164.

39. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Accident, 147.

40. (1) Erik Jones, Toyota, Accident, 147.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.849 mph.

Time of Race: 3 housrs, 28 minutes, 15 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.276 seconds.

Caution Flags: 12 for 59 laps.

Lead Changes: 23 among 9 drivers.

INDYCAR Grand Prix of Sonoma

Sunday

At Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma, California

Lap length: 2.385 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

Race leaders

1. (1) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

2. (2) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

3. (7) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running

4. (8) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running

5. (4) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

6. (11) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

7. (6) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

8. (3) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running

9. (5) Patricio O'Ward, Dallara-, 85 laps, Running

10. (14) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 99.44 mph.

Time of Race: 02:02:19.1667.

Margin of Victory: 2.7573 seconds.

Cautions: 1 for 5 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.

